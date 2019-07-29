CADILLAC — The water activists, state agency and business that disagree about a potash mining operation in Osceola County are getting closer to their day in court.
Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation filed a contested case regarding the permit that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (now the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) granted to Michigan Potash.
The Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules scheduled a hearing for Sept. 16-20, according to a Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs spokesperson.
Before the hearing, the parties to the case will have to exchange their witness lists and exhibits. MCWC’s list is due Aug. 12, while EGLE and Michigan Potash have until Aug. 26.
The state had previously approved a permit for Michigan Potash to build “eight solution mining (artificial brine production) wells and three non-hazardous brine disposal wells.‘
