CADILLAC — Tipped minimum wage will see an increase after the New Year, but depending on how much, it could be a problem for both restaurant owners and servers.
The state minimum wage is set to increase to $10.10 an hour in January, with tipped minimum wage rising to $3.84 for servers. But the result of a Dec. 13 hearing in the Michigan Court of Appeals could lead to a second wage increase in February.
Depending on the court’s decision, minimum wage could be bumped again to $13.03 an hour, and tipped minimum would be increased to $11.73. Cadillac Restaurateur Mike Blackmer said the more than $8-an-hour pay raise would be a heavy blow to restaurant owners everywhere.
“If that happens, that will definitely change the way restaurants do business when it comes to tips and employees, because that’s more or less going to double what we pay them now,” he said. “It will definitely be a game changer in the restaurant business; I’m not sure how some of the restaurants would make it.”
Blackmer added that for fast food chains, paying a full minimum wage has always been the status quo, and there won’t be much change. But for fine dining and family-style establishments, owners will be forced to raise their prices to keep up with payroll expectations.
In addition to financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackmer believes the wage increase has the potential to also cause staffing cuts and a loss of customer base.
“By doing the staff cuts, it would make the service maybe not as good, because we’re not going to be as fast,” he said. “We will have no choice but to work with less.”
Although Blackmer is opposed to the secondary increase, he supports providing some level of a raise for servers. He said business has been slow since COVID, and people aren’t tipping like they used to, which cuts into servers’ take home pay. If the state were to maintain its January increases, Blackmer said it would be manageable, and well deserved for his staff.
Pancho Villa server Glynn Ann Campbell is also in support of the initial increase to minimum wage, but fears that going too high would push customers to stop tipping altogether. Campbell said she prefers the tip credit system to an overall increase in hourly wage, because it helps to incentivize herself and her colleagues, and ensures that they continue to make an effort on the job.
“When you serve tables, people are coming in to sit down to enjoy themselves, but they are watching their servers,” she said. “And your recognition on your tips shows how good of a worker you are, and you get that satisfaction at the end of the day that you earned that money, because you’re that good of a worker.”
Without tips, Campbell is concerned that those who work harder than others will be picking up the slack with no credit. Having worked in the service industry for several years, Campbell has found that one of the most rewarding aspects of serving is the relationship that’s built with her customers, whether they’re a regular or just stopping through town.
Campbell said she’s certain a larger increase in tipped minimum wage would require a hike in prices, which may drive customers away, and, ultimately, cause her to lose her job.
“There’s gonna be so many less of us,” she said. “Because they’re not gonna be able to afford to pay us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.