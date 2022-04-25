Potential snowmobile routes have been approved for downtown Cadillac

CADILLAC — The Cadillac City Council unanimously voted last week to approve potential snowmobile routes with the intention of connecting snowmobilers to downtown amenities. Three possible routes were approved by the council with the expectation that the City of Cadillac will make updates and additions regarding public safety.
An official plan for the routes hasn’t been made, but the council has given a tentative green light to keep the project moving. Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said that continuing work on the routes has been added to the city’s list of projects to tackle, and they’ll likely return to the council with their updates by summer.
Prior to Monday’s public hearing on the routes, Community Development Director John Wallace had drawn several snowmobile paths, but the board expressed some concern relating to pedestrians, and the routes’ closeness to the White Pine Trail.
Before the hearing began, Wallace presented the redrawn routes, along with some public safety clarifications.
According to Wallace’s map, the first and longest of the routes will start where the south end of the White Pine Trail enters the city. Based on the fact that snowmobiles are allowed on the trail outside the city limits, Wallace said it would be a logical place to start the route.
This portion of the route would only run for about 20 to 50 feet, long enough for it to divert and begin to run on a grassy area adjacent to the White Pine Trail. From there, the route continues to parallel the White Pine Trail until it reaches the downtown region.
One consideration Wallace said he took when redrawing the routes was limiting the conflict between snowmobiles, pedestrians and auto traffic. Limiting the length of time that snowmobiles would need to run along streets or sidewalks was also taken into consideration, in addition to keeping parking on grassy areas.
These guidelines do come into play as the route reaches Pearl Street, where it then runs between the roadway and the White Pine Trail. Leaving Pearl Street, the route makes its way up to Marble Street, then Granite Street. At Pollard Street, there is a small route deviation that connects to Willow Market and Primos BBQ.
As the route moves on from there, Wallace pointed out that the area terrain does start to change, and with some additional evaluation, there may be a need for some removal of vegetation and rerouting of drainage.
Similar to a consideration made for the bike path trail, Wallace said there’s a possibility for snowmobiles to cross at Cottage Street, so that the route can continue along the vacated railroad trail space into downtown.
Between Cottage Street and South Street, the route would briefly align with the sidewalk, then divert to an open adjacent space for several feet. The route would then move back to the sidewalk before moving, again, onto a vacated grassy trail.
The route eventually reaches the Cadillac Wexford Public Library parking lot, it diverts west out to Lake Cadillac, and ends.
When the idea of adding snowmobile routes downtown was first suggested, community members began reaching out to the council to share their concern about pedestrian safety. Mayor Carla Filkins was also initially concerned, but said the council ultimately changed their feelings on the matter when Wallace was able to clarify the routes.
“I think that having the maps clarified was very helpful, both for the council and then also people in the community. The first time that I think people saw them, it looked like they were going places that a lot of people didn’t agree with, like down the White Pine Trail,” she said. “And so, the work that John Wallace did, I think was very helpful in clarifying what it was going to look like.”
Tackling public safety issues is one of the council’s conditions for proceeding with the project. Peccia said city staff will be discussing the addition of signage to designate where the routes are, and to help keep snowmobiles off the White Pine Trail.
Gaining feedback from the community was Filkins’ focus during, and leading up to, the public hearing. People were encouraged to write letters explaining why they were for against the routes, and whether they think the routes would benefit the community. A few individuals spoke during the public hearing’s discussion period, all sharing positive feelings about having the routes implemented.
Wallace also shared maps for two smaller routes, the first of which starts at the dock near City Park and serves as a guiding path to potential parking along Harris Street. He said the route would not interfere with any established parking lots.
A second smaller route goes from the boat launch and connects to the intersection of Lake Street and Pine Street, where again, it will use a portion of the sidewalk. It then takes the sidewalk north, through an alley, and into the G and D Pizza parking lot. Wallace said the owners have approved a possible gateway into their lot.
Another community qualm addressed by Filkins during the public hearing was that the routes were drawn in favor of G and D Pizza and Willow Market. She said that is not the case, and that the routes would bring foot traffic to all downtown businesses.
“I just wanted to say that, publicly, that we’re doing this for all of the businesses downtown,” she said. “They’re being anchored by the Willow and G and D, but the idea was to be able to get snowmobilers from one end of the downtown to the other.”
As of right now, Peccia said whether the project comes to fruition will depend on the city’s route amendments getting another green light from the council.
