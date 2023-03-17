Frequent temperature swings this winter have created conditions on local roadways similar to what usually happens in early spring, when craters and potholes appear.
“This weather makes it challenging for all types of roads,” said Karl Hansen, engineer-manager of the Wexford County Road Commission.
Hansen said while paved roads in the county have been faring OK this winter (more on that later), gravel roads could see some significant damage when spring arrives, particularly if it’s a rainy spring.
Frequent warmups and cool-downs allow the gravel to become saturated with water, which then refreezes, creating multiple “lenses” of ice under the roadway.
More lenses of ice means more layers that water has to pass through when conditions begin to warm up. Hansen said if there is a rapid warmup in the spring, combined with multiple days in a row of rain, the water may just sit on top of the road’s surface, potentially causing a lot of deterioration and damage.
“The wetter the gravel gets in the spring, the worse off it’ll be,” Hansen said. “It just depends on what we get.”
Michael Mattzela, engineer-manager of the Osceola County Road Commission, said that damage to gravel roads is difficult to address in the winter: while they can patch potholes on paved roads almost anytime, Mattzela said they have to wait until gravel roads thaw before they can begin working on them.
Like Wexford, Mattzela said the warmups this winter likely will have more of an impact on gravel roads in Osceola County than paved ones. Mattzela said given the condition gravel roads currently are in, he anticipates that it may take longer to get them into shape once warmer temperatures settle in. This may result in delays getting to other road maintenance duties, such as spreading brine.
“We do understand some of our roads are in poor shape,” Mattzela said. “But we will get to them as soon as we can.”
In the city of Cadillac, crews in January and February of last year spent 179 hours patching potholes. During the same period this year, crews spent 320 hours patching.
“It’s been especially busy for us,” Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said. “We’re out there (patching) as much as we can.”
Roberts said while patching crews can’t drive on every 60 miles of city roadway every day, they already have a pretty good idea where most of the potholes and damage occur. These are roads that are in poor condition and eventually will have to be entirely replaced, although given limitations in funding available to pay for such expensive projects, Roberts said they have to extend the lifespan of the roads for as long as possible by patching and doing other temporary repairs.
Hansen, with the Wexford County Road Commission, said they’ve been able to keep paved roads in the county in good condition for longer periods of time by using non-conventional rehabilitation methods, including chip sealing.
Under conventional reasoning, Hansen said roads that deteriorate to a certain level are deemed more-or-less unsalvageable, and candidates for complete replacement.
Using methods such as chip sealing, however, improves the condition of these roads significantly and extends their functional life span.
Roberts said the city is exploring the use of chip sealing, although he added that they have to be selective about which roads they can employ such techniques on.
City engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said chip sealing is becoming a more accepted technique as a result of the rising cost of materials and labor required for total road overhauls.
Boice added that due to the nature of chip sealing, which produces a lot of loose stones in the early stages of work, it tends to be most effective on roadways that have a shoulder (such as those in rural areas) rather than curb and gutter. Most streets in Cadillac have curbs and gutters, although there are some on the periphery of the city that have shoulders.
In addition to producing a lot of stones that can be a temporary nuisance for people who have to pick them out of their lawns, Boice said chip and sealed roads tend to be more bumpy and rough — not the best surface for rollerblading, for instance — which is why they will have to be selective in where this work is done.
Boice said the city council will be considering chip and seal projects for certain roadways in the upcoming Capital Improvement Program planning. She said it’s possible chip and seal work could be done in the city as soon as 2024.
She said they’re also looking at other preventative maintenance and rehabilitative techniques (including mill and overlay, and crush and shape) to improve conditions of roadways throughout the city before they deteriorate to the point of having to be completely rebuilt.
Employing these techniques more often should save the city money and increase average road ratings significantly, Boice said.
Roberts said they encourage residents to notify the city about potholes as soon as they see them, in case staff haven’t noticed them yet.
To notify the city of road damage, go to cadillac-mi.net and click on the link that says “Report a Concern.” From there, click on the checkbox that says “Pothole Damage” and fill in the fields to provide details about its location.
Residents can also call (231) 775-2803 and leave a message about pothole damage they’ve noticed.
Roberts said the city soon will be going live with a “Citizen Request Management System” to make the process of reporting road damage even easier. Keep reading the Cadillac News for details on this program as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.