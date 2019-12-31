CADILLAC — The formula for writing a story people in this part of Michigan will be interesting in reading seems to be pretty simple: Take at least one local resident, add a bear, and you have an instant hit.
For the second year in a row, an unscientific online Cadillac News readers poll found that the most significant story of the year involved a bear hunt.
Last year, roughly 36% of those who voted said the story of a Manton man taking a nearly 500-pound black bear was the most significant. This year, 40.4% said the most significant story was that of an 84-year-old Cadillac man who harvested a 400-pound black bear near Mesick.
Coming in second place in the survey — at 14% — was the resolution of the Cadillac Junction dispute involving the city of Cadillac, developer TeriDee LLC, and the townships of Clam Lake and Haring.
Coming in third place — at 7% — was the fire that destroyed the Dublin General Store and subsequent investigation into its origin. It is worth noting that in terms of online reads tracked by the Cadillac News’s analytic software, this story and its followups attracted more page views than any other in 2019.
The following is a brief summary of the top three stories, as well as an update on each.
84-year-old Cadillac man bags 400-pound black bear near Mesick — originally published Dec. 2
Ron Scott finally obtained a bear tag this year after 14 years of trying. Due to his age, Scott seriously contemplated transferring his tag to a disabled veteran or youth. At the last minute, Scott decided to give it a try, even though he believed at the time that getting a bear would be a long shot.
The location of Scott’s bait was near Antioch Hills Golf Club, southeast of Mesick. He said the property was privately owned but he was given permission to hunt there because for many years he managed the land as part of his job with the Forest Service.
Before the start of the season, Scott placed game cameras in the area to scout out the bears that were checking out the bait. To get an idea of the size of the bears, Scott placed a stick in the ground that provided a comparison when they walked past it.
Around 7 p.m., Scott was reading that day’s issue of the Cadillac News when he noticed the bear’s approach, which took him by surprise.
“It must have been coming straight at me,‘ Scott said. “Using a tree in front of my blind as cover.‘
When the bear reached the bait, it reared up on its hind legs and began sniffing the air for signs of danger, Scott said. At this point, Scott ducked down in his blind to avoid detection, as well as reach for his 30.06 rifle.
As the bear rounded a large tree behind the bait pile, it presented a clear 25-yard shot for Scott, which he took. Following the shot, the bear took off with a jolt; Scott wondered if he had even hit the bear, although he quickly noticed large amounts of blood on the ground. He found the bear dead a short distance away, shot through the heart.
While it was an exciting and proud moment for Scott, he said he felt a little bad about killing the bear.
“It was so pretty in the woods,‘ Scott said. “Some bear mounts are reared up with claws out in the attack position. Mine won’t be. She’ll be a friendly bear.‘
On Monday, Scott said the bear was still being worked on at the taxidermist’s shop.
Since the story published, Scott said he’s received numerous compliments from friends and strangers alike, including two local lawmakers — Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, and Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, who both sent cards in the mail congratulating Scott on the successful hunt.
All parties reach tentative agreement in Cadillac Junction litigation — originally published May 30
CADILLAC — After four hours of meetings and closed sessions, Clam Lake Township, Haring Township and Cadillac have all approved a tentative Cadillac Junction settlement.
The basic framework for the settlement is that the existing 425 agreement with Haring Township will be rescinded and replaced with an Act 425 agreement with Clam Lake Township and the city of Cadillac.
A seven-member joint planning commission will have five Cadillac representatives and two Clam Lake Township representatives.
Through the agreement, the TeriDee and Cadillac investment properties, 750 acres total, will be conditionally transferred to the city by contract for a minimum period of 50 years, but up to 100 years because the agreement provides for up to one term of renewal.
With the agreement, the township will get 2 mills of property tax revenue from the property for the duration of the agreement.
While development was the purpose of the transfer, exactly how the property will be developed is not yet known. It’s anticipated that there will be mixed-use, from retail and restaurants to housing, but developers say they don’t have any announcements at the moment.
Iconic Northern Michigan landmark Dublin General Store burns to the ground — originally published Sept. 3
WELLSTON — It was nearly 3 p.m. Saturday and fire crews were still putting out hot spots of the fire that destroyed a Northern Michigan landmark — the Dublin General Store.
Flames even could be seen flaring up on one of the lone walls still standing in an area that would have been the back of the structure a mere 24 hours earlier.
Considering the Dublin General Store has more than 80 years of history, it wasn’t too surprising the fire was the talk of the area this Labor Day weekend. For that reason, it also wasn’t surprising many flocked to the store site to pay their last respects as if they were saying goodbye to an old friend.
The Dublin General Store was established in 1935 and included full grocery and hardware stores, according to its website. While it was those things, it grew in fame for its meats and in particular its jerky. Since 1975, the Dublin General Store made more than 50 varieties of home-cured jerky.
In a press release issued from the office of Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan, it was determined the fire at the store was not an accident.
While many unknowns surround the Dublin General Store fire, Greg Fischer said he is not letting it consume him. He has already forgiven the person who set the fire.
Instead, Fischer is looking forward to the future and that future includes a bigger and better Dublin General Store.
A followup story on the cleanup and future of the Dublin General Store currently is in the works.
