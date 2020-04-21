CADILLAC — A power outage in the City of Cadillac Monday caused something that hasn't occurred in more than 40 years.
At around 9:30 p.m. Monday 4,700 Consumers Energy customers in Cadillac had their power go out. The power, however, wasn't restored until roughly 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern. As a result of the outage, Cadillac News Publisher Chris Huckle made the difficult decision to not print the April 21 edition of the paper.
The last time the paper was not printed was during the "Blizzard of 1978" when Huckle was only 8. He said before that January 1978 event, the paper was not printed due to an ice storm that occurred around 1919, but he couldn't find the exact dates.
"My dad and I walked from the end of Chapin Street to downtown. It took us about 45 minutes to make it a block and a half to M-55 (Division)," he said. "That road was plowed. The rest of the roads in Cadillac were not plowed. They had power at the Cadillac News and had employees that could snowmobile in or use other methods, but they had no way to distribute the papers down the roads that were not plowed."
Huckle said he became aware of Monday's outage shortly before 10 p.m. At the time, some of the pages for the paper needed to be completed. Since pages were not finished, Huckle said printing the paper at a different location would have been difficult.
"In the newspaper industry, we are very blessed to have other printing partners that help each other out during times like these. Under normal circumstances, we would have printed our newspaper at one of our partner’s production facilities and would have been able to deliver a printed newspaper to our readers," Huckle said. "But these are not normal circumstances.”
The hope was power would be restored and the paper printed. Huckle said a final deadline of 1:30 a.m. was set, but not met. Although there was not a physical copy of the paper available Tuesday, Huckle said the Cadillac News website and e-edition allowed the publication to get information out to readers.
Moving forward, Huckle said the newspaper will print a physical edition beginning with Wednesday's and plans to continue to do six-days a week. He also said the news and advertising information that was supposed to be delivered to print customers Tuesday will be in Wednesday's paper.
"This was not a decision that was taken lightly. We are extremely proud of our record of providing the local news and advertising information that is so important to our readers," Huckle said. "Given the situation of not having any power and the limited options available for us to move our computer servers and equipment because of COVID-19, we had to make the unfortunate decision not to have a printed edition (Tuesday).”
As for the cause of the outage, Morgenstern said that it was not COVID-19 or weather-related, but instead an equipment failure. He said the failure occurred at the Cadillac substation located off of Chestnut Street after three circuits went offline. The result was the entire substation going offline, he said.
"It took us a while to make the repairs because it was pretty substantial. We have some wind (Tuesday) and we have some outages (Tuesday) but nothing widespread," Morgenstern said Tuesday morning. "We are an essential service so we are responding."
