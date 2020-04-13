'Powerhouse storm' expected to rip through area today

CADILLAC — Destructive winds and unseasonably low temperatures are expected to accompany a storm due to arrive today in Northern Michigan.
Accuweather has described the storm as a “powerhouse‘ that is tracking across the center of the United States, unleashing bitterly cold air and heavy snow over the northern tier of the country.
Widespread double-digit snowfall totals are forecast across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan from Sunday night into Monday, although this part of the state is expected to be spared the brunt of snowfall activity.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory for area counties from 8 a.m. Monday to midnight on Tuesday.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,‘ NWS reported. “West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result ... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.‘
Consumers Energy sent out a press release Sunday indicating they were prepared to respond to the storm.
“Response crews will be taking COVID-19 precautions such as practicing social distancing in their vehicles and other work locations, completing medical screening prior to their shift and regularly cleaning vehicles and other work surfaces,‘ Consumers Energy stated in the press release. “Residents are asked to stay at least 6 feet from crews and their equipment. During this COVID-19 situation, crews would appreciate if customers would give them a wave from the front door instead of greeting them outside.‘
Consumers Energy reminds the public to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire and anything it is touching. Report downed wires by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Always assume a downed wire, even if not sparking, is energized. Crews are ready to respond as quickly as possible to make situations safe and restore power.
Customers are also reminded, if they lose power, to never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Portable generators should be operated 25 feet outside of any building, away from windows, doors and vents.
