Pranks, vandalism common on Halloween in Cadillac during early 1900s

CADILLAC — Halloween wasn't always the innocent, family-friendly occasion it is today.
At the turn of the century, reports from the Cadillac Daily News — eventually Cadillac Evening News — indicated kids were more interested in vandalizing homes and businesses around town than they were asking for candy.
But that's not the only thing that happened.
A look back at the customs and traditions of Halloween as described by journalists in Cadillac reveals how much the holiday has changed over the years.
Halloween as a matchmaking occasion
"This evening the boys and girls of Cadillac will probably fittingly celebrate Hallowe'en, the eve of vigil of All Hallows, or festival of All Saints, which is the 1st of November, and is properly written Hallow-even," reads an article from 1901.
The article describes Halloween as a time when partnerships can be formed through various customs intended to tell the future.
One of those customs was burning nuts, when someone would put two nuts in a fire and name a boy and girl. If the nuts burned together, they would marry. If one hopped away, there would be no marriage.
Other matchmaking traditions included "bobbing for apples, apples and candles, paring the pippin, sowing the hemp seed and mirrors and candles, and many a lass will thus determine her future as it relates to a life partner."
"Many other ways are utilized in reading the future, and Hallowe'en, the world over, is by common consent the night for the lads and lasses," reads the article, which goes on to describe other traditions that are more destructive than burning nuts.
"In Cadillac tonight, however, gates and wagons and signs will be scattered along the streets without regard to property rights, just as though the witches and the fairies were not abroad on their nocturnal journeyings."
Pranks and destruction
There seemed to be a playfulness about the tradition of delinquency on Halloween.
An article from 1902 described it this way: "Twill be Hallowe'en this evening in Cadillac and woe unto him who foolishly ventures forth after 'night has drawn her sable curtain down and pinned it with a star.' Taut cords across the sidewalks, gates and fences moved mysteriously from the places where they belong and wagons and carts and other movable things will trip the pedestrian and the small boy — and his number is legion on Hallowe'en — will rejoice boisterously because of the mishaps of the grown-up folk."
The prank of hanging wires where people walk was taken too far in 1912: "A Hallowe'en joke that was carried (to) the limit was practiced upon MIss Marie Griffin of Cadillac who visited at Manton last night. Miss Griffin stumbled and fell over a wire drawn taut across the sidewalk. Her right arm was broken between the wrist and elbow."
There were other instances of Halloween mischief that also weren't taken so lightly.
In 1906, a number of boys were arrested as a result of their Halloween revelries.
"It was a juvenile day in the recorder's court this morning and 15 boys who had been too obstreperous in their celebration of Hallowe'en were arraigned before Judge Haskins on a charge of disorderly conduct (and assault and battery on a Special Officer) ... Judge Haskins instructed them to replace, as near as possible, all articles they had broken or carried away on Hallowe'en, before they appear in court on Friday morning next."
Damage was so widespread from the incident that police gave special instructions to the community on how to recoup their losses: "If you were among the losers by property destruction on Hallowe'en, it is the wish of Judge Haskins that you make your loss known to Chief Adley immediately."
In 1907, police and the fire commissioners in Cadillac offered a reward for the arrest of the person who tampered with a fire alarm system.
"The board of police and fire commissioners propose to make somebody suffer for the tampering with the farm alarm system on Hallowe'en when a false alarm of fire was sent in from Box 43, Cobbs and Mitchell mill No. 1. The board offers a reward of $25 for information that will lead to the conviction of the person of persons guilty of the act."
Overall, however, 1907 didn't see too much in the way of vandalism: "There was the usual amount of carting boxes, etc. downtown and pilling them in the doorways of business houses, but as for the wanton destruction of property, the police report that so far as they know there was none of it last night."
In 1911, Cadillac Police Chief Paquette praised the young people of the city for showing restraint on Halloween, although it is noted in his statement that every store window in town was "soaped."
In the same article, it is mentioned that Halloween parties played a prominent role in keeping kids mostly out of trouble.
The parties
The following is a description of an elaborate party held in Cadillac in 1911:
"It was a silent, ghostly crowd of 50 that gathered in the parlors of the Methodist church at 7:30 last evening to await the coming of the 'witches,' who were to escort them to the place of entertainment for the evening.
About 8 o'clock the company set forth, led by four witches, and by a series of crooks and turns that led through alleys and streets finally arrived at the home of J.A. Foster, where they were admitted through the back door.
By sixes the guests were led to a large placard which in poetic rhyme denied them the privilege of conversation during the early part of the evening's entertainment, after which they passed up the back stairway.
Descending the front stairway, they were taken into a darkened room where three witches read to them the 'berrial' sentence after whey they were ushered into a room dimly lighted by candles where six white-winged fairies rushed forth and "berried' them.
Next the game of 'garret' was called after which the weird looking company was escorted to the garret where they unmasked after which they were treated to popcorn and apples.
The attic decorations were in keeping with the occasion. Corn shocks and Jack-o'-Lanterns filled every available corner and upon a large table with crepe paper Jack-o'-Lanterns for mats, numerous small candles burned amid which walked animals fashioned from vegetables, some as weird and ghostly as the guests themselves.
Fortune tellers' booths occupied various corners of the rooms, and numerous other entertainment was furnished, all seeming to enjoy the fullest the program for the evening."
