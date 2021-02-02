LEROY — After an increase in pending tests, quarantined individuals and positive COVID-19 cases in staff, Pine River Area Schools have gone virtual in grades four through 12 for the entirety of this week.
That was the gist of a letter issued by the district and confirmed by Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis Monday. On Sunday, a letter was posted to the district's website stating remote learning was to be utilized for students in grades eight through 12, but it was expanded Monday to include students in grades four through 12.
In the correspondence, it stated the switch to remote learning was due to the high number of staff and students in the buildings unable to report to school due to COVID-related issues. In the Sunday letter, it stated the 8-12 building was going remote for the week, while Monday's correspondence stated the fourth through the seventh-grade building was starting with intermittent remote learning Tuesday.
For all fourth through seventh-grade students, Tuesday was a Google Meet day followed by a remote learning schedule for the rest of the week. That schedule was given to those students on Monday.
All Pine River career technical center students who can drive to Cadillac may go on Wednesday and Friday per their time session. If, however, they are a quarantined student who was contacted by the district, they should not go to the CTC this week.
Pine River Area Elementary, kindergarten through third-grade students, will remain open this week for face-to-face instruction. The staff and student attendance are well above average at this point. However, to continue to stay open, all elementary students need to continue attending face-to- face instruction.
In Monday's correspondence, it stated the elementary needs to be sure there are enough students in attendance to be able to count the day of instruction. Transportation will be provided as usual, but with the decrease in the number of students riding the bus in the afternoon, drop off times will be at least 25 minutes earlier than normal. The morning pick-up times will stay around the same time.
The hope is that fourth through 12th-grade students will return to face-to-face learning on Feb. 8.
