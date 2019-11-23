LEROY — The Pine River Middle School/High School Media Center will open at 4 p.m. Saturday to students who require counselors after the tragic news about a student swept through the community.
Pine River Area School Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the district was notified Saturday of a crash that took the life of Pine River senior Timothy "Timmy" Rizor. Lukshaitis said the district's staff and students are saddened by this tragedy. He also said the hearts of the district, condolences, and prayers are extended to the Rizor family.
"Timmy was an important member of our school community and senior class. Pine River Area Schools mourns the loss of his life," Lukshaitis said in a press release.
Any death can impact people in different ways and Lukshaitis said opening up the school for the student made sense. Students who come will have the opportunity to speak with a counselor or get connected to services.
Funeral and other information will be provided by the district when it is made available by the family, according to Lukshaitis.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said the crash occurred during the early morning hours Saturday. He also said the crash involved a single vehicle with three occupants. Alcohol was believed to be a factor.
"This is still under investigation. We are trying to wrap up the details, but we have made an arrest in the incident," he said. "We will release more information as soon as we can."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
