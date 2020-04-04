Prayer ride, online Good Friday service scheduled in Cadillac

CADILLAC — With Easter quickly approaching and churches unable to hold service, a few things have been planned to celebrate the season that still adheres to guidelines to keep people safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, there will be a "Prayer Ride" around Cadillac. Rev. Ed Gilbert is taking the lead on that event. The ride will begin at 3 p.m. at the Munson Healthcare Rehab parking lot. Gilbert will be the lead car and will be driving a 2011 white Ford Expedition. The prayer ride is open to anyone but people who decide to participate must remain in their vehicles.
Those who participate also may choose to go to any of the stops and pray based on the route that is listed below.
The prayer ride will first drive slowly around the hospital past the Emergency Room, administration and employee entrances. The next stop will be the Cadillac United Methodist Church parking lot where prayers will be directed toward the churches in the area and their parishioners.
The prayer ride will then travel past Baker College of Cadillac to perform a moving prayer to the institution, its students and staff before stopping at the Cadillac Revival Center parking lot to pray for the church, its parishioners and the area food banks.
Next, the prayer ride will travel to St. Ann Church's parking lot to pray for the Catholic church, other churches in the area, their parishioners and all the factories. Next, the ride will travel to the Cadillac High School parking lot to pray for all students, teachers and educational leaders.
The Downtown Cadillac parking lot will be next stop to pray for all police, fire, first responders, city leaders, and businesses and then it is off to the Cadillac First Baptist Church parking lot to pray for the church and other churches in the vicinity.
The prayer ride will travel next to the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot to pray for the church, other churches in the area and the assisted living facilities before driving by Love INC. to do a moving prayer. The final stop of the prayer ride will be the Temple Hill Baptist Church parking lot to pray for the church, other churches in the area, their parishioners, the Salvation Army and all churches in the greater Cadillac area.
While the prayer ride is scheduled for Palm Sunday, the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association is planning for an online Good Friday service that will last 35-40 minutes in length. The Cadillac Area Ministerial Association will be sharing a meditative service "Seven Moments" at 7 p.m. on Good Friday Area ministers will be offering scripture, reflections, and prayers interspersed with music focusing on the events of Good Friday.
Details of how people will be able to watch will be shared next week.
