CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Ministerial Association once again will hold an event associated with the National Day of Prayer Thursday, but similar to last year, it will be a little different.
Similar to the event held last year, the local National Day of Prayer gathering will be a prayer ride. The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Those interested in participating should gather in the Cadillac Municipal Complex parking lot next to Cadillac City Hall, 200 N. Lake St.
The first of five prayers offered will be at the parking lot for the community, state, and national leaders, and first responders, including EMS, fire, and police.
The next stop will be at Cadillac High School, where the focus of prayer will be all area schools. The next stop will have the prayer ride going to the Cadillac Industrial Park, where the focus of prayer will be on local businesses and manufacturers.
After that stop, the prayer ride will travel to a local church, where the focus will be on area churches, their missions, and ministries. The final stop of the ride will be at the professional building across from Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital where the prayer will focus on area families, "helping agencies," healthcare workers and continued healing from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lead car in the prayer ride will be equipped with a sound system allowing those attending to participate fully. A map of the ride and a program will be handed out at the Cadillac Municipal Complex.
On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed into law and established the annual National Day of Prayer. Public Law 82-324 declared that the National Day of Prayer would be held on "a suitable day each year rather than Sunday."
In 1988, the United States Senate and House of Representatives amended the 1952 law by passing Public Law 100-307 to "provide for setting aside the first Thursday in May as the date on which the National Day of Prayer is celebrated." The Act was signed by President Ronald Reagan.
