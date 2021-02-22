CADILLAC — It’s not every day that you see Cadillac city officials in Missaukee County’s courthouse building.
But Friday, Feb. 19 was County Administrator Precia Garland’s last day, and she had a long history with the city of Cadillac. Former coworkers came to her party to bid her well.
Cadillac was one of Garland’s early stops out of college; she was there from 1992 to April of 2010; according to her LinkedIn profile, Garland graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in 1991 and received her Master’s in Public Administration in 1993. She later worked as director of the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Foundation before becoming Missaukee County’s administrator in 2015.
Her next stop? City manager in Ionia.
“This is a goal that I’ve had for myself since I graduated from college,‘ Garland told the Cadillac News at her going-away celebration Friday. A city manager who works for city council but supervises department heads is held out as the most efficient form of local government. “When we were in college and learning about local government, it was held up as really the best way to operate local government.‘
For Garland, the job in Ionia is a return home in some ways; when she was growing up in Saranac, Ionia was “the city.‘
Garland said there have been similarities and some differences in all the local places she worked.
“When I worked at the city of Cadillac, we just had an outstanding team there. We really clicked,‘ Garland said.
People from various steps of her career showed up to the courthouse Friday to wish Garland well; Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia stopped by briefly, as did Finance Director Owen Roberts.
Of course, Missaukee County employees also stopped by, with EMS workers and others visiting with Garland when the Cadillac News was there.
“It’s been nice to see both current and past colleagues and friends,‘ Garland said.
Missaukee County has contracted with the Michigan Municipal League to find her replacement. The county will meet next Wednesday to develop a profile of what kind of candidate they’re looking for.
Garland is getting just a week off before she starts her new job in Ionia.
