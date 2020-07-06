Preliminary exam for Marion woman charged with murder rescheduled due to technical difficulties

REED CITY — Technical difficulties compelled Osceola County 77th District Court Judge Peter Jaklevic to reschedule a preliminary hearing for Nicole Veranda Wagner, who has been charged with open murder in the shooting death of Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe.
Due to restrictions in place to limit person-to-person contact in the courthouse, the hearing was supposed to have been live-streamed on YouTube.
Wagner’s public defender, Dennis DuVall, said court officials were having difficulties getting the audio and video components to work on Thursday, prompting them to move the hearing to this Tuesday.
Osceola County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Cameron Harwell confirmed that issues arose with the court’s Polycom RSS feed.
Given the seriousness of the case, Harwell said the decision was made to reschedule rather than risk there being problems with the testimony of the witness who was scheduled to attend the hearing.
Before technical issues arose with the feed, Osceola County Prosecutor Anthony Badovinac said they would be hearing “limited testimony‘ from a law enforcement officer involved in the case.
Badovinac also mentioned that Beebe’s death certificate would be introduced as evidence during the preliminary hearing.
Last week, DuVall and Badovinac met in a closed door probable cause conference to discuss where they both were respective to the case and what steps to take next in the judicial process.
He said sometimes the defender and prosecutor are able to discuss quick resolutions and possible plea bargain scenarios during probable cause conferences but he added that crimes such as open murder rarely are resolved this early on.
Instead, the case moved on to a preliminary examination, during which witnesses will be called to testify and both sides will get a better handle on the incident and whether there is enough probable cause to show a crime has been committed, DuVall said.
“Investigation is ongoing on our end,‘ DuVall said. “We’re still trying to figure out what defenses we have. I think all sides will be interested to hear what witnesses say (during the preliminary hearing).‘
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, June 9 at approximately 4:55 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a gunshot victim on 90th Ave near 19 mile Road, in Highland Township.
Beebe, a 29-year-old Marion resident, was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life saving measures were attempted by Osceola sheriff deputies and Osceola County EMS.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said Beebe had been involved in an argument with Wagner earlier in the day on Tuesday but left the area at some point. Later on, she returned to the address and was shot and killed.
Wagner, also of Marion, was arraigned via Zoom from the Osceola County Jail on June 11.
During the arraignment, Wagner acknowledged that she understood the charges that were brought against her. By standing mute, a plea of not guilty was automatically entered on Wagner’s behalf.
If convicted of the charge of homicide — open murder, Wagner faces up to life in prison.
