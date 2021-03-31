Preliminary examination for Cadillac man who withdrew guilty pleas in Lake County rescheduled

BALDWIN — A Cadillac man who in March withdrew a guilty plea to firing shots at deputies in Lake County had his preliminary examination rescheduled after he requested a new attorney.
Randy Lee Smith, 36, was originally scheduled to have his preliminary examination last Friday but Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said it's been rescheduled for April 16 after Smith informed the court that he would be replacing his former counsel, Christine Frisbie, with Grand Rapids-based criminal defense attorney John Beason.
Cooper said with Smith choosing new counsel, they had to reschedule the hearing in order to give Beason enough time to review the case.
On Monday, March 8, Smith withdrew guilty pleas of intentional discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle and felony firearms possession after the Michigan Court of Appeals found “there was no adequate factual basis for the guilty pleas."
Smith contends that he never shot at deputies and actually attempted multiple times to prevent his codefendant, Cody Haner, from doing so during an incident that occurred in 2019.
Cadillac News reported that on July 19 around 4:30 a.m., Lake County Deputy James Buscaino tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Buick Terraza minivan in the area of State Road and 64th Street in Chase Township for moving violations, deputies said. Inside the vehicle were Smith and Haner.
The vehicle did not pull over and fled at a high rate of speed. Buscaino, along with Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Timothy Keena, pursued the fleeing vehicle. During the pursuit, multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle at these deputies, law enforcement said.
The deputies did not fire back at the vehicle and after several miles lost sight of it and the pursuit ended. The deputies were not injured during the pursuit.
After their eventual arrest, both Smith and Haner were arraigned in Lake County on seven charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count each of accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, fleeing police and felony firearms.
Smith claimed he was pressured into accepting the guilty pleas by his former attorney and his mother. He also claimed that he was in fear for his life during the time of the chase, which is why he didn’t stop the vehicle.
With Smith’s guilty pleas now withdrawn, Cooper said they’ll start the case all over again, beginning with a preliminary examination to determine what charges they’ll be moving forward with against Smith.
While Cooper intends to pursue the same charges he originally brought against Smith, ultimately it will be up to the judge to determine what charges will be bound over to circuit court.
Cooper said Smith was transferred from prison to the Lake County Jail until his case is resolved.
Haner, 37, previously pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.