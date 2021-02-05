Prelims rescheduled a third time for 4 men facing state charges connected to Whitmer kidnapping plot

Four men facing state charges for their connection with the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again had their preliminary exams rescheduled in Antrim County\'s 86th District Court. That means Michael Null of Plainwell, William Null of Shelbyville, Eric Molitor of Cadillac and Shawn Fix of Belleville have had their preliminary examinations adjourned for the third time and will not be back in court until sometime in April.