Prelims rescheduled a third time for 4 men facing state charges connected to Whitmer kidnapping plot

BELLAIRE — Four men facing state charges for their connection with the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again had their preliminary exams rescheduled in Antrim County's 86th District Court.
Thursday's court action meant Michael Null of Plainwell, William Null of Shelbyville, Eric Molitor of Cadillac and Shawn Fix of Belleville have had their preliminary examinations adjourned for the third time and will not be back in court until sometime in April. Before Thursday's adjournment, the four men were scheduled to have their preliminary exams on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, if needed. The action taken Thursday also extended the two days for the preliminary exam to three.
Following their arraignment last October, the four men originally were scheduled to have their prelims on Oct. 28 and then on Dec. 16 before Thursday's action in 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka's courtroom.
Although the four men had their upcoming prelims adjourned, only the Null brothers were in court Thursday. Although the Null's legal counsel, Tom Siver and Damian Nunzio, filed the motion, it was relayed both Molitor and Fix's attorneys did not object to the adjournment. Likewise, the attorney general's office had no objections to the adjournment.
Nunzio said the motions were filed because some items they needed for discovery had not been received. It was his understanding the outstanding information would be made available within the next few weeks, including roughly 300 gigabytes of digital information that should be delivered by Friday.
"I believe we have ironed out the differences and are ready to proceed once we get the information," Nunzio said.
Michigan Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani said the state had no issues with the adjournment but wanted to make sure the record showed it was the defense's request. She also stated there would likely be five witnesses and three of them could be lengthy, especially since four attorneys would have to question each witness.
Stepka agreed that it could take significant time and, for that reason, decided to have the prelim scheduled for three days to give enough time. As of Thursday, a new date for the prelim had not been scheduled.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced on Oct. 8 the joint law enforcement effort that, after months of work, culminated on Oct. 7 in the execution of a series of search warrants and arrest warrants related to acts of terrorism under Michigan state law.
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by Nessel against both Michael Null and William Null, Molitor, Fix, Paul Bellar of Milford, and Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison who live together in Munith. All seven are said to be known members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen, according to the attorney general’s office.
On Oct. 15, Nessel charged the eighth individual for his connection with a plan of domestic terrorism that included storming the Michigan Capitol and harming government officials. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was arrested on Oct. 15 on a charge of material support of an act of terrorism. The Nulls, Molitor, and Fix also all face charges of material support of an act of terrorism and felony firearms.
In the court documents shared by Nessel’s office, it stated the terrorist act charge alleges Molitor did knowingly provide material support or resources to a terrorist or terrorist organization to be used in whole or in part, to plan, prepare, carry out, facilitate or avoid apprehension for committing an act of terrorism against the United States or its citizens, Michigan or its citizens or a political subdivision or any other instrumentality of this state or a local unit government.
The affidavit associated with the charges brought against Molitor state on Aug. 29, Molitor, among others, conducted surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home. It is alleged Molitor used his cell phone to find the location and took photographs. He further discussed with others about conducting surveillance from water at a later date, according to the affidavit.
If convicted of the terrorist act, the four men face up to 20 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines. The felony firearms offense, however, is punishable by up to two years in prison consecutive with and preceding any term imposed by additional convictions.
Through the efforts of more than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials — including experts from outside of Michigan — officers executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants in more than a dozen cities around the state, including Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township, and Waterford.
The Justice Department also has charged Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta of Michigan and Barry Croft of Delaware, with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in federal courts. On Jan. 27, Garbin pleaded guilty to conspiracy and pledged to fully cooperate with investigators. He is expected to be sentenced later this year.
The charges in question are only accusations. These men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
