BELLAIRE — Four men facing state charges for their connection with the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again had their preliminary exams rescheduled in Antrim County's 86th District Court.
What that means is Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell, William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac, and Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville, will have to have their preliminary examinations on Feb. 17 and possibly continued on Feb. 18 if needed, according to the 86th District Court in Antrim County website. The four men were scheduled to have their prelims on Dec. 16, which were originally scheduled for Oct. 28.
Additional information was sought for why the prelims were adjourned but calls to 86th District Court Administrator Carol Stocking were not immediately returned. The Michigan Attorney General's Office also said via email it was not "in a position to comment on anything at this time."
While the prelims are adjourned until after the New Year, bond hearings for William Null and Michael Null were held Wednesday. In a press release issued by the Michigan Attorney General's Office, it stated 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka reduced bond for each defendant to 10% of $250,000 surety. Both were expected to make bond and be released from custody, according to the attorney general's office.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced on Oct. 8 the joint law enforcement effort that, after months of work, culminated on Oct. 7 in the execution of a series of search warrants and arrest warrants related to acts of terrorism under Michigan state law.
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by Nessel against both Michael Null and William Null, Molitor, Fix, Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, and Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith. All seven are said to be known members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen, according to the attorney general’s office.
On Oct. 15, Nessel charged an eighth individual for his connection with a plan of domestic terrorism that included storming the Michigan Capitol and harming government officials. Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was arrested on Oct. 15 on a charge of material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.
Higgins will be extradited to Michigan to be arraigned in Antrim County 86th District Court on the charge. An extradition hearing was scheduled in Wisconsin on Dec. 15. Once he is returned to Michigan, he will be arraigned in Antrim County's 86th District Court. The Nulls, Molitor, and Fix also all face charges of material support of an act of terrorism and felony firearms.
A probable cause conference in Jackson County 12th District Court for Musico was scheduled for Friday, while Morrison and Bellar have a probable cause conference scheduled on Dec. 18. Along with the expected release of the Nulls, the attorney general's office said Bellar, Musico and Fix have made bond and were released from law enforcement custody. All other defendants remain in custody.
The suspects are alleged to have called on the groups’ members to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers to target them; made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse; and engaged in the planning and training for an operation to attack the state Capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Through the efforts of more than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials — including experts from outside of Michigan — officers executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants in more than a dozen cities around the state, including Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township, and Waterford.
Michael Null, William Null, and Molitor were arraigned on Oct. 8 in 86th District Court, while Musico and Morrison also were arraigned in Jackson County’s 12th District Court on Oct. 8. Bellar wasn't arrainged until recently. He was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina on Oct. 7, and the attorney general’s office worked to extradite him to Michigan for arraignment on charges in Jackson County.
During his arraignment, Bellar was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm.
The Justice Department charged Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta of Michigan and Barry Croft of Delaware, with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in federal courts.
The charges in question are only accusations. These men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
