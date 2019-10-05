Prep work on M-55 bridge project to start Monday in Manistee Co.

MANISTEE — The prep work for an M-55 bridge project in Manistee County is scheduled to begin Monday.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be making exploratory soil borings in the vicinity of the M-55 bridge in Manistee. This work is in preparation for a 2021 project to replace the bridge. This work will require a temporary traffic signal with one lane of alternating traffic. Work will be done between Monday morning and Thursday afternoon each week, with traffic restrictions lifted Friday through Sunday.
The purpose of this work will be to help ensure a stable foundation for the replacement bridge when the full project begins in 2021. The soil boring project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 17.
