CADILLAC — A white Christmas is possible but not guaranteed.
Andy Sullivan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gaylord, said it’s a bit iffy.
“I’d give it a better-than-even shot at a white Christmas, but no promises,‘ Sullivan said with a chuckle.
Sullivan said the area will be lucky to hold onto existing snow and that there’s not much forecasted between now and Christmas.
If more snow does accumulate, it’ll be on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Sullivan said.
The Cadillac News spoke to Sullivan late last week about the winter forecast, as Monday, Dec. 21 is the winter solstice and first day of winter, though winter weather has, of course, already begun in this part of the world.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Service, a division of the National Weather Service, issued its winter forecast in October.
In the Great Lakes region, the Climate Prediction Service forecasted a wetter-than-average winter, but temperatures were less predictable.
“The Great Lakes areas are kind of in-between where we’re able to say much,‘ said Mike Halpert, deputy director of the Climate Prediction Service, in October. “So it’s kind of a toss-up at this point whether we’ll see a colder or warmer winter there.‘
But at this point in the season, we now have some data.
So far, we’re warm and dry compared to normal.
Citing data based out of Lake City, the closest available data source to Cadillac, Sullivan says there have been 8.4 fewer inches of snow from October through Dec. 16. Precipitation has also been down slightly; October was wetter than average, but November and December weren’t.
“A little less than half an inch below normal,‘ or 0.42 inches below normal for precipitation in October through Dec. 16.
Precipitation is rainfall or melted snow.
Temperatures have been higher than average for this time of year.
Both October and November were atypical; October was almost four degrees colder than usual, while November and the first half of December were 3.88 degrees warmer than normal.
However, the overall forecast for the Great Lakes Region hasn’t changed.
“The Climate Prediction Center is holding strong as far as their prediction goes; they’re still expecting above-normal precipitation, normal-to-slightly-above-normal temperatures,‘ Sullivan said.
The advice, then, is to prepare for a lot more snow or rain in the coming winter months.
“Overall it’s been fairly quiet. We’re expecting somewhat of a pattern change as we get into the January, February timeframe especially,‘ Sullivan said. “And it looks like things get pretty cold around Christmas.‘
