This summer, there have been several large wildfires throughout the area and it has kept both the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service busy.
The most recent was a 225-acre wildfire that spread rapidly through northwest Wexford County. Several structures were destroyed in the fire, including homes and 30 people were evacuated from their homes due to the fire.
The blaze was dubbed the 4 Corners Fire based on its location in Copemish, northwest of Mesick on the Manistee-Wexford county line and it was the fourth fire more than 100 acres in size this year in the Lower Peninsula.
The fire was believed to start west of Harland Road and Read Road on the Manistee side of the Manistee-Wexford county border. Investigators believe a power line caused the fire. Once ignited, the DNR said the fire was fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine and hardwoods.
DNR Forest Fire Supervisor Bret Baker, who works out of the Cadillac office, said this season has been pretty busy. He said the 4 Corners fire put crews about two weeks behind their normal schedule, which was already a month behind due to how active and dry this fire season has been.
While things are looking better due to the recent uptick in rain, Baker said that this time of the year is historically the hottest and driest part. Baker also said it hasn’t been over-the-top when looking at the number of fires or the acres that have burned, but it still has been extreme in one way.
“I think the extended days of fire weather that we have had and the number of days of it being hot, dry and without rain has been huge,” he said.
The DNR has a program it utilizes to help make it easier to put wildfires out, but with the extreme dryness and heat, some of those efforts had to be nullified. The program Baker was referencing was the DNR’s prescribed burns. These burns help control invasive species, improve wildlife habitat and help Michigan’s forests and grasslands grow. They also remove natural materials that could provide fuels for bigger wildfires.
Due to the dry conditions and issues with air quality, Baker said that the program had to be shut down. He said the month of June air quality was a big issue and it wasn’t until recently that the green light was given for prescribed burns. As Murphy’s law would have it, that is when the 4 Corners fire happened, Baker said.
“For prescribed burns, the weather has to be right. We don’t do them on high (fire danger) days or when it is raining. There is a window they fit in and it is small in order to do them safely,” Baker said. “Our burn plans are set up and we don’t budge on them because you can get in trouble.”
Another tool the DNR uses when it comes to fighting wildfires before they start, Baker said they install what they call fuel breaks, which are man-made areas with a reduced fuel load that act as barriers to stop or slow fire spread.
He said that can be accomplished by timber harvest mechanically using machines to grind up vegetation so it doesn’t become fuel after the harvest is completed. Baker said there also are other programs that he is becoming aware of, like Firewise USA, that help to mitigate fire danger for homeowners.
The Firewise USA is administered by the National Fire Protection Association and provides a collaborative framework to help neighbors in a geographic area get organized, find direction and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community and to reduce wildfire risks at the local level.
Baker said he believed there are some Firewise USA communities in Lake County and definitely in Crawford County.
As for the U.S .Forest Service, Huron-Manistee Assistant Forest Fire Management Officer Brian Stearns said the tools they use to mitigate wildfire danger are very similar to what the DNR does.
Like the DNR, Stearns said the forest service uses heavy equipment that chews up the vegetation and mixes it into the soil to create linear fuel breaks around roads or communities. He said the forest service also does something they call mechanical fuel reduction, which has crews using chainsaws to cut down problem areas of, usually, conifers, pile them up and burn them in the winter.
The Forest Service also does prescribed burns, which Stearns said is a fairly robust program.
“Our prescribed burn program took a big hit his year. We can only burn under strict conditions and we got out of those by the middle of May,” Stearns said.
Despite not being able to do as many prescribed burns as they had hoped to do in 2023, Stearns said it doesn’t mean they will be able to make up the lost ground in 2024. That said, the Forest Service will do as many prescribed burns as they can moving forward, according to Stearns.
“Historically, you don’t know when the window will close. (Tuesday) we hoped to do a prescribed burn by Baldwin, but we had air quality issues so we decided to not burn,” he said. “There are many factors like that, so any time we can burn, we try to do it.”
Michigan uses the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index as its standard for rating potential fire danger. The index system consists of six components that account for the effects of fuel moisture and weather conditions on fire behavior.
The first three components are fuel moisture codes, which are numeric ratings of the moisture content of the forest floor and other dead organic matter. Their values rise as the moisture content decreases. There is one fuel moisture code for each of the three layers of fuel: litter and other fine fuels; loosely compacted organic layers of moderate depth; and deep, compact organic layers.
The remaining three components are fire behavior indices, which represent the rate of fire spread, the fuel available for combustion, and the frontal fire intensity; these three values rise as the fire danger increases.
