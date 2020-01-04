Carefree lyrics rang through my headphones as I stepped into the sparkling forest with my camera. Morning sun brilliantly illuminated the fresh snow, and I thought that music would feel like a soundtrack to the beautiful day. I took photo after photo of ice and snowy leaves from inches away. But even though I was so close to them, they seemed distant somehow.
Music took the blame. The sounds of the forest had been drowned out by my headphones as they sang songs about other worlds far away. Meanwhile, I had not been hearing the ice crack under my boots. I had not been hearing the branches dueling for space overhead. I had not been hearing the wind blow across the branches right in front of me.
I took off my headphones. All five senses convened in the same place, and I heard the sounds I had been missing. The forest was full of small sounds to match the small beauties in front of my lens. Things began to seem closer. I felt present.
I began to think of times I had distanced myself from things and people right in front of me. Whether I was scrolling through my phone at dinner, listening to music in the car while having a conversation, or worrying about tomorrow while it’s still today — how often was I fully present without any distractions?
The next time you’re in the woods, go quietly. The next time you’re at the table, put away your phone. The next time you’re with your love ones, try to be fully present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.