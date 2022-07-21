CADILLAC — School, community mental health and public health staff got an eye-opening update about things youth are doing to get high during a recent speaker’s visit to Cadillac.
For example, an over-the-counter drug that is used to treat an upset stomach is being used in dangerously high doses to simulate the high of an opiate. It was this type of information that was shared by Jermaine Galloway, also known as Tall Cop Says Stop.
Galloway, who lives in Texas, worked in Idaho law enforcement for more than 18 years. His various assignments have included alcohol compliance and enforcement, crime scene investigation, DUI task force, officer mentoring and field training officer.
Now Galloway travels the country talking about covers drug and alcohol trends, underage drinking, as well as various ways to identify drug culture. It also helps the adults identify what substances might be available to students and what the side effects are.
“You can’t stop what you don’t know. Drug education is about getting to many core issues, including depression and self-medication,” Galloway said. “The more you know and the more you do on the front end, the less you have to do later. The ultimate goal is to create healthy communities.”
District Health Department No. 10 School Health Director Katy Bies said funding was received from the state to provide additional services for the community through the adolescent health center in Cadillac. She said Galloway travels all over the country and provides the most up-to-date trends in drug use. Bies also said Galloway doesn’t focus on the 20 and older population regarding drug use, but rather on what those who are younger can get their hands on.
“He calls his presentation, ‘High in Plain Sight.’ He wants to bring awareness to professionals and parents to let them know what they can get their hands on,” she said. “Things you can get from convenience stores and mini-marts.”
While the presentation was given during the summer break, Bies said there is the potential of having Galloway return if there is interest. She added that one of the administrators who attended the program said they would be interested in having Galloway come to his school to give this presentation to staff.
Regardless of what happens, Bies said she believes the program was helpful.
“This presentation exceeded my expectations. It really opened my eyes to how accessible drugs are to our youth and the variety of over-the-counter medications/supplements that are being used to get high in plain sight,” District Health Department No. 10 Mental Health Supervisor Susan Stendel said.
If a teen or parent is concerned about substance misuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services helpline at 1-800-662-4357. For immediate mental health crisis care, dial 988.
