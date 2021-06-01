LAKE CITY — Not a day goes by that Bob Green, president of Mid Michigan Honor Flight, doesn't think about his wife's brother, Mike, who died in the Vietnam War along with so many others from his generation who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Green spoke during a Memorial Day ceremony that started at 10 a.m. in Lake City. The ceremony began at the Veterans Memorial Park and included the placing of a wreath by members of the Navy League Cadet Corps, following by a 21-gun salute over Lake Missaukee and the playing of "Taps" by the American Legion Post No. 300 Honor Guard. Also during the event, members of the Lake City High School marching band played several military-themed tunes.
The Mid Michigan Honor Flight organizes flights to Washington, D.C. and offers veterans in this area an opportunity to visit the nation's Capitol to see the various monuments and memorials erected in their honor.
During his address to the assembled crowd, Green said his wife's brother was in a Marine Corps unit called the "Walking Dead" in 1967, during the height of the Vietnam War. As they traveled north through Vietnam to a location called "the marketplace," they came across the North Vietnamese Army. After an extended period of combat, during which the NVA used flamethrowers on American troops for the first time, Green said 81 Marines were killed, 190 were wounded and nine were missing in action.
“It was the worst one-day loss of the Vietnam War,‘ Green said.
Initial reports indicated that Mike died of shrapnel wounds but it later came out that he was captured by enemy combatants, who tortured him and mutilated his body after death.
Green said Mike could have remained stationed in Iceland but he volunteered, like many servicemen at the time, to go to Vietnam. Remembering the sacrifice that Mike and others made is why Memorial Day exists, he said.
Lake City resident Rob Gilcher, who served in the Army National Guard for six years, attended the ceremony and commented afterward that it’s also important to remember the thousands of Americans who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City.
“We can’t forget that,‘ said Gilcher. “We need to remember that daily.‘
Andy Sturzer, a fellow Lake City resident who served in the Navy in the early 1970s, agreed with Gilcher that Memorial Day is a time to recognize the value of the lives that have been lost in service to this country.
“I think it’s too easy to forget that,‘ Sturzer said.
