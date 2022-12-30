Pressing pause on drinking can improve mental, physical health

CADILLAC — Dry January is making a resurgence in 2023, and whether you're participating to quit drinking for good or to take a brief break, it could lead to better physical and mental health.
Similar to its fall counterpart, Sober October, Dry January encourages those who consume alcohol to take a month-long hiatus from the substance, and this year's challenge might draw in more participants than usual.
Pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including prolonged isolation and stress, caused many Americans to increase their alcohol intake over the last few years.
In a December 2020 study conducted by Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland, 60% of surveyed drinkers reported an increase in alcohol consumption over the course of the previous 30 days. Additionally, 34.1% of those surveyed reported binge drinking.
Dr. James Whelan with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital concurs that there's been an alarming increase in alcohol consumption due to the pandemic. But he said Dry January is a good opportunity to wipe the slate clean and prioritize mental and physical health. Those who plan to use Dry January as a form of self-assessment of their drinking habits may need additional support.
"Some people are doing it as a test of themselves, whether they can even do it," Whelan said. "If that's their feelings going into it, that they need to prove to themselves that they don't have a drinking problem ... I would encourage them to talk to their healthcare provider about their concerns about their drinking and see what other support they might be able to get."
There are both short-term and longterm affects to ceasing alcohol consumption, and Whelan said their severity depends on the consistency with which someone has been drinking.
If a person has been known to drink a beer or two on the weekend, they won't feel a drastic difference when they stop. Daily or alternate drinkers, however, could have a tough few starting days in Dry January, but once they push through, Whelan said they'll ultimately feel healthier.
Along with being a source of unnecessary calories, Whelan said alcohol is a depressant substance. When consumed by someone who already exhibits symptoms that are synonymous with anxiety, depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder, their mental health can worsen as a result.
Dry January arrives at a time when people are thinking about their resolutions for the new year. Whelan said the reason people make resolutions in the first place is because they know they have a problem with something, and they want to build a new habit. But it can be difficult for them to start without the right context, which a special month of dedication can provide.
"Most of us already start with a little bit of that mindset that we will do better if we make these changes, and for some people, Dry January gives them a framework, and a socially acceptable way of stopping drinking," he said. "And they feel so much better when they do so, that they recognize that this is how they should always be, and it it helps them make that change more permanently."
Whelan describes Dry January as being a "socially acceptable" time to stop drinking, because alcohol consumption tends to go hand-in-hand with social interaction.
Events and gatherings give people social permission to drink, Whelan said, and in some cases, pressure them to keep drinking, even when they may not want to, making it difficult to stop. He recommends that those participating in Dry January surround themselves with people who will also be taking part in the challenge.
"It's like exercising with a friend versus depending only on yourself to start an exercise program," he said. "If you have the right buddy who pushes you and supports you and encourages you, it's easier than doing it by yourself."
No matter someone's reason for joining in Dry January, Whelan said it's important to note that healthy habits can begin at any time throughout the year, as long as people are prepared to make the commitment to their health and wellness.
As participants get ready for the month ahead, he said keeping up physical activity and maintaining a health diet and water intake will help ease the transition into stopping alcohol consumption.
