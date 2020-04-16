CADILLAC — Becky Mys waited in the cold for 45 minutes Wednesday morning to catch a photo of her daughter leaving work.
Lauren Stephens, 22, an emergency room technician in her first job out of school, walked out of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital into a sea of flashing red and blue lights.
First responders from fire, EMT and law enforcement departments in Wexford and Missaukee counties lined up their service vehicles and turned on the lights early Wednesday morning as the hospital's employees changed shifts.
The demonstration, organized by Cadillac Police Officer Brandon Grumm, was intended to show support for health care workers who put their lives and health at risk to care for people sick with COVID-19. The respiratory disease in pandemic status is highly contagious and had killed more than 1,700 people in Michigan over the past month as of Wednesday morning.
"It's pretty emotional," said Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins, who is also director of regional materials/logistics at Munson Healthcare. Her eyes became damp while speaking to the newspaper before entering the crosswalk as she reported to work Wednesday morning. "It's absolutely wonderful. We know the community is out there and that's why ... everyone that comes into this building every day ... that's why we do what we do."
Jeff Eastman is normally a physical therapist assistant. But during the pandemic, he works at the hospital, screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms as they arrive to work. He agreed with Filkins that the demonstration from first responders was "wonderful."
The admiration was mutual.
"As much as we want to thank these guys for doing their job, that they can show up and thank us for doing ours, that's awesome," Eastman said.
Cadillac Police Department Capt. Eric Eller said he didn't have a headcount for how many first responders participated in the demonstration Wednesday, which started around 6:30 a.m. and lasted about an hour.
"Lots," Eller said with a grin when asked for the number. "I've seen about every fire department in the area represented. And every police department. We've seen MSP, Wexford, Cadillac, Missaukee."
Even some folks that weren't expected showed up; Beeman's Towing sent a truck, which turned on its flashing orange lights.
"It's neat," Eller remarked. "It's cool to see everybody coming together."
Stephens, the 22-year-old emergency room technician, will start working as a nurse at the hospital in a few weeks. She was a little sheepish on Wednesday morning.
"You're embarassing me," she complained while waiting for her mother to snap the picture, a Boon Township fire truck in the background.
But they were obviously proud of one another.
"I'm just supporting her," Mys said of showing up to take the photo.
Stephens was quick to tell the Cadillac News that Mys, too, is a health care worker. Mys is a care manager at Family Practice of Cadillac.
"She's working during it, too," Stephens said.
