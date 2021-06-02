CADILLAC — Smokey the Bear's half-a-century-old message focusing on personal responsibility in preventing wildfires still rings true among mounting awareness of climate change.
Though weather and climate conditions can make an area more likely to burn, the term "wildfire" describes the kind of place where the fire is burning, not the cause of the flames.
As it was when Smokey the Bear, the U.S. Forest Service's fire prevention mascot, first warned Americans that only they could prevent forest fires, the number one cause of wildfires remains human activity.
From campfires and debris burning to fires caused by power lines, "it's a people-driven thing," said Debra-Ann Brabazon, who works in wildfire prevention and mitigation, education and fire information for the Huron-Manistee National Forests. "It's not natural like volcanic eruption or lightning."
Though you can look at climate change and how changing climate and weather patterns can lead to periods of drought that make vegetation more likely to burn if exposed to a spark, you can also look at how human behavior changes in response to climate.
"With more recreation use, and more people getting out, our fire numbers tend to go up because we have more people in the woods," Brabazon said in response to a question about climate change and wildfires.
Everybody should be paying attention to whether burn permits are being issued before they light a debris-burning fire or a campfire.
And even if your county is issuing burn permits, there are things to consider to make your planned fire safer for you, your neighbors and the nearby wildlands.
The first thing to consider is whether a fire is necessary at all.
"Could you wood chip it? Could you compost? Could you use it for making animal habitat on your land instead of burning it?" Brabazon said. "There's so many other considerations."
The ember from a wildfire can travel up to five miles ahead of the main fire, if the conditions are right, Brabazon said. That ember could land on a roof or gutters, or drop into a vent in an attic. The ember can smolder in or on your house "for days until enough heat and oxygen have then made it ignite into a fire and now you have a house fire," Brabazon explained.
