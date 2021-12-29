CADILLAC — When the winter chill sets in, it’s time to bump up the heat, and the increasing price of propane could impact some consumers.
About 8% of Michigan homes are currently using propane as their primary heat source, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission. Although the number seems small in comparison to the 75% of natural gas users, commission chair Dan Scripps said those propane powered homes cover a larger geographic area.
“We are the number one state in the country for residential propane use,” he said. “And, you know, in our area, that’s not a surprise that the areas in northern Michigan and the U.P., and really sort of anywhere rural, tends to have much higher use of propane.”
When it comes to cost, propane is similar to gas prices in its ebbs and flows. It’s dependent on supply and demand, but there are other contributing factors like change in season and usage for crop drying.
There are several different sources for propane in Michigan, Scripps said, including a local source in Kalkaska and wholesalers in Western Canada, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Now, as demand expands into markets outside the U.S., prices are rising.
Within the last year, Scripps said a new terminal in Western Canada has opened to move propane into Asia. What was previously a very cheap market has now become more competitive and more expensive.
“You know, there’s now another sort of place that propane can be used, and that’s having an impact on our pricing in Michigan,” he said.
Despite the recent market diversification, Scripps said the overall impact on price hasn’t changed very much for wholesale propane. Across the U.S., it’s currently at peak cost over a five-year span, but from last year to this year, the price has declined 20%, and Scripps said it’s even lower in Michigan specifically.
On the other end of the spectrum, Scripps said that retail propane, the most common for consumer use, has seen a spike in price over the last year.
“We’ve been at about $2.40 to $2.45 since October and really haven’t seen any real change in the price that people actually pay their property and retailers on average,” he said.
For customers in more rural areas, there may not be a choice other than propane, Scripps said, which forces them to pay retail price rather than the, often more affordable, natural gas alternative.
Some local propane providers, like Ferrellgas of Cadillac, offer fixed payment rates. Nearly 85% of Ferrellgas customers are signed up for fixed winter payments, employee Scott Brockelmeyer said.
“So what that means is they lock in their price for the winter season,” he said. “And regardless of the fluctuations in pricing, they’ll continue to enjoy that price all winter long.”
A fixed price plan is one way that both Brockelmeyer and Scripps said keep propane cost down for consumers. The other way to maintain cost, especially through the winter, is to plan ahead. When a customers tank reaches the 30% mark, they can call Ferrellgas for a propane delivery.
There is a level of responsibility on the customer to get their propane in time, Brockelmeyer said. It’s recommended that they give at least a seven-day notice.
“We need time to get to everyone who calls us when the tank reaches 30%,” he said. “Once it gets to a level lower than that, in a Michigan winter, people can risk running themselves out of propane if they wait too long to contact the provider.”
Although it’s too late in the season to do so, Scripps said he recommends that customers buy their propane ahead of time during the warmer months to avoid winter prices. For customers to save now, he said calling their local propane provider and asking about fixed pricing is the best way to eliminate hefty costs.
