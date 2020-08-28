Prielipp accepts offer to be Marion K-12 principal/interim superintendent

MARION — With school starting next week, Marion Public School has its interim superintendent after its former one resigned earlier this week after taking a new job.
On Tuesday, the board of education decided to offer the K-12 principal and interim superintendent position to current Marion High School Principal/Athletic Director Danyel Prielipp and let her review staffing needs. After assessing those needs she would then present them to the board in the next week. On Wednesday, Prielipp accepted the offer.
On Thursday, Prielipp said taking on the added load was not something she was looking to do as she only recently took on her role as an administrator. Although she was still learning and figuring out her job as principal and athletic director, she was already falling in love with it.
While she wasn't looking for the added work, she said she felt she could either be part of the problem or part of the solution for the district which has had a lot of turnover with the superintendent's position over the last few years.
"I have the administrative credentials and have been in an admin position for the last 3.5 years. I am 100% vested in this school district. If I fail, it fails. And I can not and will not let that happen," she said. "I have created strong bonds with my staff at the high school and will work extremely hard to do the same at the elementary. I have spent some at the elementary already and everyone has been so welcoming and supportive."
As for the next steps, Prielipp said she is going to look into the needs of the district. This includes adding custodians to help with the added cleaning due to COVID-19, more paraprofessionals to help student intervention, recess and lunch aides, and teachers to help with instruction and class size.
Whatever is decided, Prielipp said it will be a "Marion family decision," but finances will need to be examined to see what is actually possible. With the departure of former superintendent Chris Arrington, Prielipp said there are cost savings at the district's current staffing levels.
The past few weeks Marion has been dealing with a lot of financial issues and questions. Last week, the board finalized what cuts it was making despite voting to approve it's budget weeks ago.
Before Arrington's resignation, the board voted to lay off a third-grade teacher. With that action, the board opted in total to lay off one kitchen staff employee, three paraprofessionals, and two teachers instead of what it originally voted to do at the end of June.
Some of the impacts, however, were lessened due to the retirement of one secretary and one teacher. Those retirements were factored into the recently finalized cuts. The finalized cuts also included a 2% cut in pay agreed upon by the teachers' union and per-pupil funding proration from the previous school year that was less than the $650 reduction the board voted to use in June.
