Prielipp picked to become new Marion superintendent, elementary principal

MARION — A lot has changed since 2020 and so did Danyel Prielipp’s thoughts on becoming the superintendent of Marion Public Schools.
In August 2020, the Marion Public Schools Board of Education offered the K-12 principal and interim superintendent position to Prielipp, who, at the time, was the high school principal/athletic director. Current superintendent Steve Brimmer was hired in October 2020 and started at the helm shortly after he was hired.
At the time, Prielipp was new to her position as principal and athletic director, so when she added the jobs of the superintendent and elementary principal to the mix, it was a little overwhelming. When the job that Brimmer currently holds was posted, Prielipp said she was open to becoming a superintendent in the future, but not at that time.
On Tuesday, the Marion Board of Education voted to hire Prielipp as its new superintendent/elementary principal after it was recently announced Brimmer would be retiring effective July 1.
During the past two years, Prielipp said she has been the K-12 principal and working in both the elementary and junior/senior high schools. She also said with Brimmer only working on a part-time basis, there were times when she had to fill in. As a result, she got more comfortable with becoming a superintendent.
“Steve (Brimmer) has mentored me and encouraged me to apply,” she said.
The district did an internal posting for the job before posting it publicly and Prielipp was the only person who applied. Regardless, she said she went through the interview process that concluded Tuesday. She applied in March.
With the board hiring her on Tuesday, Prielipp said some of the other logistics have yet to be worked out, such as what will happen with the high school principal’s position.
She said the board has not made an official determination but she anticipates that position will morph back to the hybrid position of principal/athletic director.
Although she is excited about what the future holds, Prielipp also said there is some sadness because she no longer will have the same type of interaction at the high school as she has had.
“That has been my home for the past 25 years. It will be hard to leave and that will be a huge change,” she said. “One thing that has blessed me is I have been able to pull the schools together more, and I’m looking to do that more as superintendent. We are trying to narrow the achievement gap between the two buildings.”
She also said she is excited about the possibilities that come with the district opening its daycare facility within the elementary. That was one of the top priorities the board placed on the plate of Brimmer when he was first hired and Prielipp said it is almost a reality. She said the district is in the final step of that process and she is excited to see what that brings to the district.
With the current school year nearing its end and the transition into her new position coming shortly after that, Prielipp said she is just excited to get started.
“I think more than anything, I’m excited to get started. (The Marion community) will see a superintendent who is visible in the community. I’m vested in the community and I can’t fail. I live here,” she said. “I will do everything, in my power, to improve what we have going on. I want to go up from here.”
