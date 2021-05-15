MARION — Fr. Joseph John Fix died on Friday, May 13. He was 79. On Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. his family will greet friends and parishioners at St. Agnes in Marion, and on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at Sacred Heart in Evart.
Fix was beloved. People packed the small churches he pastored and rallied to the causes he supported for those in need. They leaned on him for spiritual guidance and emotional support.
"When Father Joe told a story, he could fill the room with laughter and tears," said Barb Johnson of Luther. "He was a magnet to people. They loved him. He was such a kind man, he spread love everywhere he went."
Ordained to the priesthood in 1968, Fix served as a parish priest for the Diocese of Grand Rapids in Ionia, Wyoming, Muskegon and the campus parish at Ferris State University before serving in Baldwin and Luther, and recently Evart and Marion.
Cadillac's Mike McGuire first met Fix as a student at FSU.
"He's touched so many people's lives over the years, it's crazy," McGuire said. "He had a unique way of relating to people. He also had the gift of making you think deeply through things."
"He was the priest who confirmed me into the Catholic faith," said Mike's wife Marsha. "He married Mike and I... and he baptized all our boys. And besides those milestones, he was a constant during our son Mac's (cancer) treatments. He gave Mac so much great advice and kept him going. I don't know how we would have made it without him."
'Living on the Edge'
It's no secret that Fix was a man who favored jeans, T-shirts and sandals.
"As I walked in the woods trying to grasp the news of Fr. Joe's death, I couldn't help thinking of some wonderful times we shared in the priesthood," wrote Fr. Pat. T. Cawley to the Cadillac News. "Father Joe was a bit irreverent and a bit aggressive and a bit living on the edge and on the margins... He made me a better person and priest. All in all he was a treasure."
"He told his truths," said Dave McCurdy. "He was a rebel and he used to joke about it. Yet he was not egotistical. He was genuinely humble. My kids loved Father Joe. My life has been better to have known him."
A ministry of love and forgiveness
"He was a priest who walked the walk... always thinking of others," said Tim Meyer, a 30-year friend and part of the music ministry of St. Agnes. "He would get up in the middle of the night to help someone in need."
"He taught us about a God who loved his people, not a hit man out to get you if you did something wrong," Meyer added. "He taught us that God was an accepting God, a forgiving God. He was content with his small parish and he loved his people. He wasn't impressed with the rich and famous. He wanted to know the poor and the unknown. He taught me that less is more... He lived in a modest house and he didn't care at all about material things."
"He never focused on money and being rich," agreed Sig Johnson. "Helping people in need was his priority. When he first came to Luther it didn't take long and our church was packed."
Johnson, a builder, helped organize parish crews that worked evenings and weekends to build an addition.
"We also worked together on Habitat for many years and we got to be good friends," Johnson added. "When he was in Luther he worked on about 63 Habitat houses. There wasn't anything phony about him. Helping people in need was his biggest priority."
"I'm losing my best friend," said Jay Syrewicze, the music director of St. Agnes and Fix's fishing buddy. "I've been with Joe for 33 years. He was our shepherd and a good man. He often said that you can preach all you want but here's bottom line of Christianity: 'Did you help me up when I'm down, did you feed me when I'm hungry, did you warm me when I was cold.' Joe always said he would work until he dies and here's a guy who lived what he preaches. He said Mass five days before he died. His dedication was amazing. He's helped a lot of people. He's the most giving person and he never asked for anything."
"He has done his job here on earth and he did what God intended for him to do," said Mike McGuire. "Now it's time for us to pick up the ball and do our part."
