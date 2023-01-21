CADILLAC — Wine lovers everywhere now have a place to drink, be merry and spin records at Primos BBQ/Willow Market.
Owner Jason Towers always thought if he were to further expand his business, it would be with a sports-bar style hangout, full of cold brews and pinball machines. But after the closing of Hermann’s European Cafe, Towers had a hunch that those clued in to the wine scene might need a place to lean back and enjoy a glass of their favorite red, white or pink.
Construction of the wine room began in late December, and though it’s been open to the public for less than a month, Towers has seen piqued interest already.
His vision for the room was a cozy, intimate space for gatherings, tastings and shopping. He said the smoky gray walls and dimmed lighting evoke exactly the mood he was hoping to achieve, which is the feeling of luxury at home, without the cost.
“This is your wine cellar, that we as a business can create, because most people can’t create that without spending a ton of money,” Towers said. “So you can come, you can look around at the lines, you can pick one out, you can turn the fireplace on and sit in the chair, and drink some wine.”
Walk-ins are welcome at the wine room, and it will be open for shopping like any other corner of Willow Market, but bookings can be made in advance for parties of about 20 people total.
As an avid music lover, Towers said he couldn’t open a wine room without including an audio setup for vinyl records. He has a few on hand, but he encourages visitors to bring their own albums.
Towers is still getting the wine room situated and plans to add a few finishing touches to the space, but said he’s pretty happy with the way things look already. Some of the wine room’s decor are nods to famous Cadillac landmarks, like barrels from Hermann’s and a table made from an old Bill Oliver’s Resort bowling lane.
In the months ahead, Towers is hoping to jumpstart a series of regular wine room gatherings for the public, including a wine club, craft cocktail nights, plated dinners presented by a visiting chef, a six-week wine 101 course and several tastings.
With the addition of the wine room to his repertoire, Towers said he’s able to cater to any customer need for food, beverage and entertainment. The extension of his business felt like a natural next step.
“I think that The Greenhouse just opened my eyes that people are looking for unique spaces to spend time, to get out, to have community,” he said. “So when I really got my head around, OK, we’re gonna do a wine bar, that’s what I wanted this to feel like.”
Towers said he stocked the wine room with bottles of a wide variety in price, flavor and vineyard location. He said shoppers will certainly find something new to try, but there are plenty of Michigan-made labels on the rack as well.
