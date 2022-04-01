CADILLAC — What started as a way for Primos BBQ and Willow Market to adapt to COVID-19 dining regulations has now become a year-round event space. The Greenhouse is a beer-garden style structure that can be used for live music, trivia nights and personal celebrations.
Owner Jason Towers said he wants the Greenhouse to feel like outdoor seating, even when it’s off season. Cement has been poured and stamped to give it an old brick feel and to support the tables and chairs placed throughout.
Although it’s geared toward events, it can also be used as a casual dining space. There’s currently 10 taps set up, with more on the way, and Towers said they’ll soon be adding TVs.
“We’ve had live music the last couple Fridays, and so you can get your beer out there, or you can buy beer inside and bring it out to the Greenhouse. If you wanted to bring pizza in, I’m not going to be dead set against it,” he said. “So just that feel of an indoor, outdoor area, even though we’re still kind of in the middle of winter.”
A recently added event series are the Friday live concerts. Each week, a different local music groups will be coming through to entertain customers.
The Greenhouse will open up at 5 p.m., and Towers said the music will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Right now, closing time is 9 p.m., but he said the hours will change for the summer.
Greenhouse events are not exclusive to Primos and Willow Market; it can be rented out to people looking for a smaller-scale event space, which Towers said it a growing need in the community.
“We did a few of those for Christmas parties around Christmas time. We’ve done some where people did trainings in there, so there’s been a few different things happening,” he said. “And it seems to be a need that we have in this town for little event space, not like the Wex, but like 100 or less people.”
Reception of the Greenhouse has been positive so far, according to Towers. He said people have been responsive to the vibe they’re trying to put out design-wise, and that some were reaching out to rent the space before it had even opened up.
Some all-ages activities available at the Greenhouse any time are lawn games like corn hole and giant Jenga. Along with Friday live concerts, the venue will be hosting trivia with Hot Traxx Entertainment every Wednesday evening.
As the community continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, Towers said he recognizes that some people may not be comfortable going out amongst larger crowds. He said having a venue that’s wide enough for people to enjoy themselves, while having enough personal space, has set the Greenhouse apart from other smaller venues.
By staying functional year-round, Towers said the Greenhouse can fill in some of the revenue gaps that usually occur during the winter, which he sees as a benefit for himself and the community.
“Anything we can get between New Year’s and May 1. That’s a tough time of year in Cadillac, and so anything we can do to boost that is helpful,” he said. “And we kind of got in on the tail end of it this year with it, but I think by next year, things will be rolling.”
In the summer, when the weather allows, the windows of the Greenhouse can roll down, giving patrons the feeling of being both indoors and outdoors at the same time. Within the next week, Towers said they’re having greenery delivered to make the venue feel more like a genuine greenhouse.
Towers said there’s currently no flat rate fee for renting the Greenhouse, and cost can be determined case by case. More information on the Greenhouse, Primos BBQ and Willow Market can be found on their website. Upcoming events will be added to their Facebook page.
