Prioritizing mental health for teens is necessary

Recently, the Cadillac Area Youth Advisory Committee conducted the Youth Needs Assessment, a survey that asks local high school students to identify the needs of youth in the area. This year’s results are troubling.
A staggering 83.5 percent of respondents indicated that they thought mental health problems were a “top issue that youth face today.” Additionally, 47.2 percent said they wished there were more counseling services available within the school. Meagan Hobart, a counselor at Cadillac High School has “definitely seen an increase in the mental health issues that students are dealing with.” In fact, more Cadillac High School students are struggling with anxiety and depression since the pandemic. The Youth Needs Assessment confirms this as 63.7 percent of respondents reported that the pandemic damaged their mental health to some extent.
Local students were also concerned about safety in schools. In response to the survey, 64.7 percent replied that they did not feel safe or only felt somewhat safe at school. These statistics show that something must be done to ensure safety and prioritize mental health to re-establish the feeling of a secure learning environment.
These mental health concerns can also be seen at a national level. The CDC reports that one in five adolescents showed serious suicidal ideation in 2019. Also, further CDC data collected in a graph by Derek Thompson from The Atlantic shows that since 2009, mental health has been declining for every teenage demographic, which culminates in the worst levels of teen mental health ever recorded.
These trends of declining teen mental health seem to be for multiple reasons. According to a recent article in The Atlantic, today’s teens are less likely to get their driver’s license, go out, play sports, have sex, drink, work, date, or get pregnant. Decreasing risky teen behavior is good news, but experts are concerned that teens’ interaction with others outside the home is down, which has a negative effect on teens’ mental health. And, the pandemic did not help, causing further disconnection and loneliness.
Plus, teens spend a majority of their free time online. According to the Pew Research Center, teens have around 5 hours and 44 minutes of leisure time daily, but spend 3 hours and 4 minutes of that time online. Locally, the Youth Needs Assessment confirms this finding. When asked what teens do in their free time, 61.8 percent of respondents selected that they spend time on social media. Psychologists, and even social media companies themselves, recognize that excessive social media use adds to feelings of isolation and loneliness. Yet, teens depend on social media, as they reel from missed class time and seek connections to their friends. It’s difficult for teens to find a balance.
To combat declining teen mental health, The Michigan Department of Education is prioritizing social-emotional learning. Social-emotional lessons help to educate kids not only academically, but emotionally, by teaching them skills like emotional self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship skills. These are imperative focuses to teach students about the importance of mental health, and how to curate a mentally healthy life while connecting with others.
The state has enacted an outreach program to educate teachers on social-emotional learning (SEL), with a goal of two to four teachers and one leader in each building completing an online educational module. They have also established an SEL and Children’s Mental Health Network of stakeholders to help efforts to improve these issues.
To reverse the current trends, the state, as well as individual school districts, must focus on efforts such as these. In schools, more counseling services and more mental health services are needed to help kids get through these troubling times. Individually, checking in with kids and peers can help to create a support network. Even looking into mindfulness can benefit teens.
This is not to say there have not been efforts to rebuild teens’ mental health. Cadillac High School recently organized a mental-health-focused wilderness trip for several students and also invited a speaker, The Lion Heart Experience, to present about mental health and personal identity.
Initiatives that connect students, like social-emotional learning or peer leadership groups can help to rebuild connections with others. In other words, connections with other people improve teenage mental health. Teens, parents, educators, and community members must prioritize youth needs. The first step is to discuss difficult topics like teen suicide, anxiety, depression, the impacts of social media, and safety in schools. Focusing on teen mental health will create a more stable community for us all and help prepare teens for future life.
Frannie Kiomento is a rising senior at Cadillac High School. She is a member of the Youth Advisory Committee of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and served on the subcommittee for the Youth Needs Assessment.
