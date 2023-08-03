CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Manistee man was sentenced to prison in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court following a recent guilty plea in an April vehicle theft case.
Alexander Dean Dumas was sentenced to at least two years in prison and up to 7.5 years with 98 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender second offense by the court.
In addition to the prison sentence, Dumas was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection of these fines may begin while Dumas is incarcerated.
At 2:54 a.m. on April 10, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police were dispatched to a call of a stolen vehicle from a gas station in Cadillac. Police said the owner of the vehicle went inside the gas station and when he came out his vehicle was gone. As troopers were responding to the call, police said they diverted to a report of an abandoned vehicle in a ditch at East 28 Road and South 37 Road.
Police said the driver’s side door was open, but no one was around the vehicle. While troopers were at the abandoned vehicle, officers from the Cadillac Police Department went to the gas station and reviewed surveillance footage at the gas station and from that were able to provide troopers with a description of the suspect, according to police.
After a brief investigation, it was determined the abandoned vehicle in the ditch was the vehicle that was reported stolen from the gas station. Police said an MSP K-9 Team was called to the scene to track the suspect, who was later identified as Dumas. The K-9 unit tracked Dumas who was hiding 200 yards from the abandoned vehicle underneath two large bed sheets in a thick of pine trees.
Dumas was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
