CADILLAC — Cadillac Utility Director Jeff Dietlin issued a release Friday after city crews observed a private contractor discharging untreated sewage into a Cadillac storm sewer.
The release stated the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday after the private contractor was observed discharging the untreated sewage from a private lift station into a city storm sewer. The release said approximately 2,000 gallons were released into the storm sewer system before crews were able to stop the private contractor from discharging more.
Cadillac crews used the city’s Vactor truck to remove wastewater from the storm sewer and used water to flush out the system. That water also was collected, according to the release.
No additional information was available, but the Cadillac News will follow up next week to get more information.
