CADILLAC — Protesters gathered at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion Tuesday to demonstrate against the overturning of Roe v Wade.
Protesters began arriving around noon to hold signs, march around the pavilion and share personal stories about what the right to abortion means to them.
Some signs carried at the protest displayed the phrases, “My body, my choice,” and “Separate church and state.” Others made reference to a time before legal abortion, like one woman who brought a sign that read, “I remember when,” with a wire clothes hanger taped to the center.
Although some onlookers did record with cell phones, or stop their walking and bike riding to watch the protest, there was no reaction from those observing or driving by on Lake Street.
Organizers Hannah Lee, Ashley Hooker and Gracie VanBuren were not expecting the turnout they received. Lee and Hooker, both 18-year-old Cadillac residents, said they were devastated by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
The pair put their heads together and wanted to raise awareness for the women in their community who will be impacted by the SCOTUS decision. They soon connected with their friend, 18-year-old Gracie VanBuren from LeRoy, who helped them by publicizing plans for the protest.
For Lee, the overturning of Roe v Wade is personal, not just as a woman, but as someone who suffers from a medical condition which could become life-threatening in the event of a pregnancy.
“So it’s really scary to think about,” she said.
Both Lee and Hooker believe that most people see the SCOTUS decision as a “joke,” but the repercussions are something to take seriously. Hooker was happy to see so many other members of their generation at the protest, saying that young people need to spread the word, otherwise nothing is going to happen.
VanBuren said she’s always taken on a marketing role with other events she’s been involved in, and was eager to help Lee and Hooker reach a broader audience. She put together a virtual flyer for the event and posted the design to Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. VanBuren said several women started reaching out to let her know they’d be coming. Despite the response online, VanBuren said she wasn’t expecting anyone to come, and she was very happy with the turnout.
Although the majority of protesters were women, there were many men who showed up to show support and participate in the protest. Jamie Thornton said his parents didn’t know he was attending Tuesday’s protest. Thornton said he came to the protest with his sister Payton Fulmerhouser, because he said he believes women deserve the right to abortion.
The siblings said their parents are bound to find out about their participation in the protest sooner or later, but when they do, they believe they’ll be respectful of their decision, even though they’re Republican.
At 98 years old, Charlotte Barfield has lived through the rise and fall of Roe v Wade. Barfield said she has two great-granddaughters who are about 4 years old, and her reason for protesting.
“I wish and hope for them not to have to go through anything like this,” she said.
Ever since Roe v Wade was passed by SCOTUS in 1973, Barfield said there have been groups fighting tooth and nail to have it overturned. Now that it’s happened, she said people are seeking justice. Looking around at all the young people who showed up to fight for the right to abortion, Barfield said she hopes they make their way to the ballot box if they’re able to vote.
Barfield was accompanied by Manton resident Nancy Dupuis, who said the number of young people at the protest made her feel hopeful. A possible ban on abortion isn’t something Dupuis has had to face in her lifetime. In her experience as a pregnancy counselor, she’s found that there is no 100% effective contraceptive, and that the world cannot go back to unsafe abortions, because “they’ll always be a part of the equation.”
When Beverly Hall left her house Tuesday morning, she said she knew her outfit would stand out. Hall arrived at the protest dressed in the red cloak and white bonnet worn by the characters of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The dystopian novel depicts a world where women who cannot bear children are given a handmaid, or fertile woman, who can give birth for them. Throughout the novel, the handmaids are forced to have children for the wealthy families they’re assigned to, until they eventually rise up against their oppressors.
Hall wasn’t always pro-choice. She was raised in a conservative Christian household, and for about half a century, she didn’t believe in the right to abortion. But Hall’s beliefs changed, and she was looking for a way to express her feelings when she heard word of the protest.
“You don’t have to have a sad story to need an abortion,” she said. “You don’t need to have a tragic backstory to need human rights. You’re a human being, and if you have a body, you deserve rights.”
About midway through the protest, activists marched around the perimeter of the pavilion shouting call-and-response phrases.
