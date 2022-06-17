CADILLAC — Get ready to rumble as UWE pro wrestling Beat the Heat event is back in Cadillac.
Beat the Heat will be held Saturday, June 18, at the Wexford Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bell time is at 7 p.m.
Expect to see seven matches and 20 to 30 wrestlers from across the Midwest. Matches are a mix between tag team and one-on-one.
Some of the wrestlers expected to compete include: Beast, Mongo, Irish Pub Army and Revolution. The main fights are Project Maxx against Bruiser Mass Index and Eric Freedom against Masked Marauder.
Eric Freedom is a wrestler and owner of UWE Pro Wrestling company, which first opened fourth of July weekend in 2003.
Tracy Hannigan, Freedom’s wife, said this is a family-friendly event.
“We’re a community-based company, we just try and keep it active in the community with giving people things to do that don’t break the bank, especially when gas prices as crazy as they are right now,” said Hannigan.
General tickets are $20 at the door, while kids 3 to12 years old and seniors 65 and older are $10. Tickets can be purchased at The Wex, Biener’s Pizza, Out the Door Rent to Own, Blue in the Face, Liberty Tax and Loan, and Cricket Wireless.
