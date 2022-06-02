Probable COVID-19 cases spike in area counties

CADILLAC — The area recently experienced the largest single-day COVID-19 spike since the end of the omicron surge.
From last Wednesday to this Wednesday, there were 28 probable cases in Wexford, 12 in Osceola, four in Missaukee and 12 in Lake, totaling 49 cases — an increase of 22 from the week before.
Not since the beginning of February has there been a spike in probable cases as large as last week.
Also during that period, there were 18 confirmed cases in Wexford, 17 in Osceola, 10 in Missaukee, and 12 in Lake, totaling 57 confirmed cases. That’s two more than the week before.
There also was a spike in COVID-related hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which reported three inpatients this Wednesday, compared to one last Wednesday.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 24 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is one more than last week.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 59 adult non-ICU patients, which is three fewer than last week. The hospital also reported one pediatric hospitalization, including one in the intensive care unit, along with four adult ICU patients.
No confirmed deaths were reported in area counties last week, although the state of Michigan reported one probable death in Missaukee County on May 15.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 255 deaths.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered Wexford County’s COVID-19 Community Level to “low.” Last week, the county’s Community Level was deemed “medium.”
