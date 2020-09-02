CADILLAC — State data shows that the coronavirus positivity rate for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties in August was 1.1%.
In all, there were 5,976 tests run for residents of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area during the month of August, of which 65 were positive. That's not necessarily the same thing as saying there were 65 new cases in August, since some people are tested more than once.
Wexford County and Lake counties both had positivity rates of 1.5% while Missaukee County was 0.7% and Osceola County was 0.6%.
No county in the Cadillac News coverage area had a newly confirmed test on Tuesday; in fact, the tally in Osceola County fell from 72 to 70, which happens sometimes due to the case verification process.
However, both Wexford and Missaukee County had new probable cases on Tuesday. Probable cases are not backed up by diagnostic test results.
Wexford County has 89 confirmed cases, two new probable cases for a total of 20 probable cases. There have been four deaths in Wexford County due to COVID-19 and 51 recoveries (recoveries are defined as still being alive a month after the onset of symptom or a positive coronavirus test). About 19 cases have been diagnosed in the past 10 days. People are generally contagious for about 10 days, though test results may return after a person has already recovered.
Lake County, at 28 cases overall and one probable case, has had zero cases in the past 10 days and zero deaths. There have been 16 recoveries.
Missaukee County had one new probable case on Tuesday, bringing the total number of probable cases to 15. The number of confirmed cases held at 32 on Tuesday, though one of those people died earlier in the pandemic and 25 have met the definition of recovery. In the past 10 days, four people in Missaukee County have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Statewide numbers reached 103,186 on Tuesday, 718 of which were new from the previous day.
On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the department would no longer release testing data on Sundays.
“At this time, reporting on Sunday rather than Monday is not critical to our understanding of the virus,‘ said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon in a news release. “This change will allow staff who have not had a real day off since February to get some relief and allow the department to prioritize more valuable data reporting, including school outbreak information.‘
Sunday and Monday data will both be reported on Mondays, including Labor Day, the department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.