Procedures to repair Brian Adams' airway a success, he can now breath on his own

BOSTON, Mass. — Hearing Brian Adams speak after a procedure last week to fix the 17-year-old's airway was music to his father's ears.
"His voice is already doing 100 times better," said Rob Adams, Brian's father. "But when (the trach) comes out completely it will be even better. Everyone including the ENT team believes the worst is behind us."
Over the last couple of weeks, Brian has undergone several procedures to repair his airway and get it ready for removal of a trach tube that's been place for three years to help him breath.
Brian was severely burned over 85% of his body in May of 2017 when a butane hash oil lab operated by his mother exploded inside their motel room in Manton. Both Brian and his brother, Marcus, were burned, although Brian received the worst of the injuries.
To be able to talk following the procedures Brian has undergone in recent weeks is not something to take for granted, as the only trach-removal operations that could be performed here in Michigan would have carried with them the substantial risk of Brian losing his voice.
Unwilling to take that risk, Brian and Rob fundraised nearly $200,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to pay for an alternative procedure that carried with it a much better chance of Brian keeping his voice. The Shriners Hospitals for Children, which have been providing much of Brian's treatment free of cost, couldn't perform the operation themselves but referred them to a team at Massachusetts General Hospital that could.
The procedures to remove the trach tube originally were scheduled to be done in April but Rob said they had to be postponed as a result of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surgeons began the process of removing the trach tube a couple weeks ago but immediately ran into some complications.
"The scar tissue and damage spread further and the airway basically collapsed when they opened him up," Rob said. "So they had to do another procedure in its place. They had to reopen the areas they worked on the first time ... to add more stitches to his airway. This is why we have to wait more time to remove the trach."
Following the secondary procedure, Brian was given a couple weeks to heal before another major surgery was performed last Thursday.
"Brian's airway looked great," Rob said following surgery last week. "They removed all of the stitches, changed his trach and now Brian will be placing a cap on his trach for the next few days and as long as he is able to handle it, they will be able to completely remove it at the start of the week."
In the days leading up to his final surgery, Brian said he was breathing normally with the cap on the trach, which was a good sign that doctors would be able to go ahead with the final surgery to remove the tube.
"Today has been a very eventful day," Rob said on Wednesday — the day the trach was scheduled to be removed. "Brian still has a trach in. The plans have changed multiple times this morning ... We are waiting to find out if his trach is coming out 100% for sure today when we transfer to (Massachusetts General Hospital) ... This is all very overwhelming for Brian and I."
While Wednesday was chock full of emotion, at the end of it all was the news that everyone wanted to hear: the procedure was a success.
"Everything went perfectly and Brian and I are extremely happy," Rob said. "Today was a rough start with a amazing finish ... We have a long road ahead of us but with all of the love, prayers and support, we know ... we aren't alone anymore and each and every one of you mean the world to Brian and I ... A lot of nurses and doctors at the Shriners have went above and beyond to help us over the years. Without their continuous support I would of been completely lost."
Now that the trach has been removed, Brian said he's excited to be able to do things he wasn't able to do before, such as get his driver's license and go swimming.
While removing the trach was a huge step forward in Brian's rehabilitation, his journey toward full recovery isn't yet complete.
"He will have a few months off to allow his airway to completely heal and then it will be full steam ahead with a lot of burn surgeries," Rob said. "To get caught back up on lots of corrective cosmetic procedures coming as well. He will still have lots of surgery over the next five to seven years."
Rob said Brian will be undergoing surgeries until his late 20s, although doctors say when his rehabilitation is complete, he will be healed 100% and will be able to lead a completely normal life.
"In the past few months the amount of support we have received Is absolutely amazing," Brian said. "I’ve received so many cards and messages. I really can’t thank you all enough. Every single one of you are absolutely amazing and none of this is would’ve been possible without your support."
Anyone interested in following Brian's progress can look up and like recovery4brian on Facebook.
