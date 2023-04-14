The Wexford County 911 system has evolved over the past several years and could again.
Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden has been exploring the feasibility of forming a 911 authority. Currently, the service is a county department governed by an advisory board and the county board itself. Last year, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners also started gathering information regarding the formation of an authority.
This process, however, is going to be slow moving and Alworden said it likely will be at least a year, if not longer before a final decision. Authority boards are set up by the stakeholders, including fire departments, police, EMS and citizens. These boards also don’t have elected positions, so it keeps politics out.
Alworden said information is still being gathered regarding the cost of retirement plans, health insurance and other similar items. He also said until the county starts collecting the new $3 surcharge, there won’t be much to talk about.
Although Wexford County voters supported the increase during the 2022 August Primary, the increase won’t be collected until July 1. The passage of the surcharge increase last summer does allow the department to move ahead with the idea of forming an authority. Alworden said last August the target date to have that change in place is Oct. 1, 2024.
“The most important thing is we are not able to collect the $3 until July 1 of this year and then on July 1, 2024, it will be a full year of collecting the full amount,” he said. “That is when the county administrator, treasurer’s office, and the board chairman will evaluate the money received in a year to see where we are at.”
Alworden said he wants to make sure, for the citizens who helped approve the surcharge up to $3, that before 911 becomes an authority, there is the money to do it.
For that reason, he said he wants to ensure they are doing the right thing and being safe. So that means he is going to wait to see if the finances are there.
“With all the calculations I have done, we will be OK, but until I see the cold, hard figures, I’m not one to jump off a cliff until I know there is something down there to catch me,” he said.
If the authority is formed, Alworden said it is a possibility Wexford County 911 could partner with another county or counties. Alworden said he would encourage that, but it is not the end game for forming an authority.
To Alworden, who also is the Haring Township Fire Chief, 911 and emergency services are important to him. He also feels that those things are important to the county’s citizens.
“They (county citizens) don’t want us to go anywhere,” he said.
That, however, wasn’t certain a few years ago.
When a proposal to raise the 911 surcharge first appeared on the August 2016 primary ballot, the fire chiefs within the county openly stated their opposition to the proposal if Wexford County leaders intended to outsource dispatch services to another county. Voters narrowly defeated the proposal.
In October 2016, the chiefs came forward urging voters to approve the second surcharge proposal after commissioners had decided to put it on the November ballot. That support was unconditional, and the chiefs did not ask the county commissioners to guarantee the service stayed local.
The chiefs, however, believed if the surcharge passed in August 2016, the service was more likely to remain local than if the proposal failed. That hunch proved right.
In 2016, Wexford County voters passed a surcharge that ultimately kept central dispatch services local.
Since that happened, several improvements brought the service into the 21st Century. None of those upgrades, however, were more important than the opening of the Fawcett Communications Center in the spring of 2020.
In 2015, the commissioners hired consulting firm Plante Moran to conduct a feasibility study, which looked at whether it would be better for the county to consolidate with other counties for 911 services or if it should remain under local control through an authority board. Plante Moran also researched the option of maintaining the status quo, which at the time was mostly funded via the county’s general fund.
The firm reviewed the three options and created a five-year cost projection to provide a better idea of the cost before a decision was made.
According to the study, contracting with another jurisdiction was the most favorable financially. Keeping things as they were was deemed to be the next favorable in terms of cost. The formation of a Wexford County authority had the biggest price tag.
This, however, was before the county voters passed the 2016 surcharge increase. In August 2022, those same voters voted to increase that surcharge to its maximum of $3 per line.
With more than a year to wait, Alworden said the plan is to continue gathering information so that when the time is right they can hit the ground running.
“We are still pursuing (forming an authority), but it is a long process. We are still gathering information,” he said. “One of the major worries Travis (Baker, Wexford County Deputy 911 coordinator) have is making sure our employees are taken care of because we can’t afford to lose them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.