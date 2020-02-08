EVART — Coming back from a long weekend, Evart High School was expecting to get right back into the swing of things. Instead, students and staff returned to a defaced building.
At some point during a long weekend for Evart schools, individuals climbed over gates to get onto the high school property and spray painted strings of profanity and racial slurs along one of the front walls and along the south side of the building.
"It is all just disheartening," Evart Schools Superintendent Shirley Howard said. "What was the purpose of doing all this? It is all just really saddening."
The graffiti was discovered on Monday, Feb. 3 by the Evart Transportation and Grounds Supervisor Bart Gallinger, who saw footprints in the snow just outside the gym, Howard said.
"He was in the building checking up on some things and was leaving the gym when he came across some footsteps outside the gym," she said. "Following them, he came across the side of the building covered in the graffiti."
Hearing what had happened, High School Principal Jessica Kolenda notified her staff so they could prepare for the upcoming return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
"I'm sad that anybody would do this to our beloved school," Kolenda said. "I was alerted on Monday and prepared my staff to ward off any alarm and, if I am being honest, to try and keep their ears open for anything."
However, Kolenda did not notify parents about what students would be seeing as they arrived at school on Tuesday.
"Because of the ongoing investigation, we have kept pretty quiet about what we have obtained so far," Kolenda said. "Not that we don't think the community needs to know but we don't want to give any more notice to this than it is already getting."
Howard said police have been notified and are looking into possible leads.
Once the suspects are found the school will be pressing charges, Kolenda said. She declined to go into any further detail at this time.
"This display of artwork is not a proper reflection of what my Evart High School kids are like," Kolenda said. "Teenagers make mistakes. This was an example of the poor decisions of one night. The only way to move forward from this is to come clean and take responsibility for one's actions."
The school has tried to remove the graffiti with the cleaning crew that was hired to disinfect the building over the long weekend and power washing but were not successful. Having no luck in cleaning the graffiti, the school is considering purchasing expensive chemicals.
Wanting to address the issue further, Howard said more on the issue of the graffiti will be discussed at the school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 10.
At this time, Howard said she believes there is no fear for students' safety.
