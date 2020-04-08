Professor sheds some light on odd behaviors during COVID-19 crisis

CADILLAC — A lot of people find it totally unbelievable that anyone would desire to go on spring break during a viral outbreak, or hoard mountains of toilet paper, or purposely cough on produce.
University of Missouri health science anthropology professor Carolyn Orbann said humans are complex and sometimes perplexing creatures but understanding a person's motivations might shed some light on their behaviors.
Orbann recently spoke to the Cadillac News about how people from various walks of life are reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic. Orbann said she began thinking about these issues after noticing a difference in her students' risk assessments related to the virus versus those of other people. Even as COVID-19 infections rose around them, many students continued to discuss their plans for graduation and spring break — activities that have been stigmatized as irresponsible by most segments of society given the current conditions.
While Orbann said it's OK to let young people know what they're doing may be unsafe to themselves and others, understanding why they are doing it can provide some context to their actions.
For one thing, Orbann said it's important to fully grasp the fact that the disruptions caused by COVID-19 could cancel all graduation-related activities. While that may not seem like a big deal to people who aren't seniors in high school or (especially) college, Orbann said for those who are, graduation and spring break are capstones of an educational career and extremely important.
Orbann said the feeling some seniors may be experiencing could be comparable to states of grief, which is why many continue to plan their spring break activities even as public health authorities shut down public gatherings and implore people to stay home.
While Orbann said many of her students comprehend the seriousness of the situation and even entered their fields of study because they have family members with compromised health, as young people, they may place extra value on their social commitments.
Researching how young people reacted to the ban on public gatherings in response to the flu pandemic of 1918, Orbann said she saw a lot of similarities. She recalls a letter a girl wrote to her mother expressing frustration that she wouldn't be allowed to attend a Halloween party during the midst of the viral outbreak that ended up killing more than 600,000 people in the U.S.
Orbann said there also there are a lot of differences between the Spanish flu and COVID-19, including the political conditions at the time that may have made it easier for the virus to spread. For one thing, many countries, including the U.S., were still embroiled in a world war and banned the press from reporting on certain things, including the mounting number of servicemen who were becoming ill at military bases, then bringing the illness back to their home towns. The name "Spanish flu" become common parlance because Spain was one of the few countries that permitted the press to report on the virus, Orbann said.
A factor that may explain the mad dash to grocery stores and mass purchases of items such as toilet paper and sanitary wipes is the lack of a mental model to deal with things of this nature. Orbann said people are used to making that one last trip to the store to prepare for inclement weather events such as snowstorms but in the case of a viral outbreak, congregating at the store is the last thing people should have done.
In some respects, Orbann said toilet paper has become a "symbol" of scarcity — or more precisely, people's fear of scarcity.
One of the more bizarre activities that have arisen amid the viral panic has been reports of people purposely coughing on food in grocery stores. Orbanne said this trend is especially strange because people tend to band together when an outside force threatens the community (a behavior that can have some downsides, such as fear of foreigners and stereotyping, Orbann said). Coughing on food is an expression of antisocial behavior, which Orbann theorized may be more tolerated in today's society than it was in the past.
Moving forward, Orbann said it's likely the viral disruptions could last for several more months or possibly years, which is what happened in 1918 through 1920, when deaths related to the flu continued to be recorded in higher-than-average numbers.
For this reason, constant monitoring of public health will be essential to ensure virus hotspots are addressed before they spread to larger parts of the U.S. and world, Orbann said. Such efforts are feasible today, with a robust central reporting system and organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Orbann said it's also important to realize that people can't be quarantined for years at a time, and a lot of people will wish to resume their normal lives at some point.
"Certain things you won't be able to change," Orbann said. "But there may be things we can do to help make the situation safer." Orbann likened these types of measures to free syringe programs for addicts, which improve health safety for those who likely won't be changing their behavior voluntarily.
A surprising phenomenon that Orbann noticed as people began limiting in-person social contact is the use of technology and online tools to stay in touch and help others.
These types of "prosocial" movements have happened in the past but Orbann said what's somewhat unexpected about the current wave is how long it's lasted.
