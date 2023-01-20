Roughly one week ago, my journey through Hell was well underway.
I could barely keep my head up. The piercing pain I was experiencing made it nearly unbearable. It felt like everything was clogged. My eyes hurt. I was fatigued from doing absolutely nothing. All I wanted to do was sleep, but laying down wasn’t comfortable. I have never been that achy in my life. I felt like a dog who couldn’t get settled because it was trying to get away from the pain, but simply couldn’t.
But sitting up was even worse.
One moment I was shaking from the chills, while the next I was burning up from fever. Then there was the congestion. The copious amounts of snot. I was blowing my nose so much I was giving Rudolph a run for his money in the red-nose category.
Simply put, I felt like death.
I sealed my tomb, otherwise known as the guest bedroom in my family’s home, and locked myself away trying to protect those around me from this illness. While I didn’t hang the sign-up that stated, “Don’t Open, Dead Inside,” like “The Walking Dead” character Rick Grimes saw in the show’s first episode, it crossed my mind.
I had COVID. I tested myself and it came back with a double pink line signifying a positive test.
I had it earlier in the pandemic, but it wasn’t that bad. The worst part was having to quarantine because I didn’t feel that sick. This time it was a complete 180 from that.
If someone would have told me nearly three years since the pandemic started that I would be writing a story about how COVID made me feel, I would have said they were crazy. Everyone has likely had the sickness, whether they knew it or not, and at this point, it was old news. It wasn’t a big deal.
Boy was I wrong. My story is a cautionary tale of what COVID can still be. I also was looking for answers as to why I, and eventually my wife, suffered from the virus at a time when the current variant is supposed to carry mild symptoms.
HOW OR WHERE DID I GET IT?
Trying to figure out how I got COVID is sometimes not important. As best as I can figure, some visiting relatives were likely who brought COVID into our home. After they went home, one of them tested positive for COVID. It is, however, possible they got it from someone at my house.
Again, sometimes it is not important.
I found out in the early evening that they had COVID and later while trying to sleep I started showing symptoms, a slight cough and congestion, that my relative had shown before they returned home downstate.
When I got up in the morning, I decided to do a home test as I had some things to do that would put me out among the masses. I didn’t feel horrible, similar to a cold, but I needed to test for COVID if I was going to be around other people.
It came back positive. I tested again to make sure. The second test came back positive. I had COVID, again.
WELL, THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY
I started reaching out to the people I was scheduled to see later in the day for interviews to tell them I would have to reschedule or do a phone interview instead. I wasn’t feeling that bad, so I figured I would still be working, albeit strictly at home.
I also reached out to my doctor’s office via a patient portal to inform them I had just tested positive for COVID. Eventually, a virtual visit was scheduled with my physician. After the appointment, I was prescribed the antiviral to hopefully diminish the virus’ impact on me and my body.
I attended my morning work meeting via Zoom and alerted my co-workers of my positive test. I still wasn’t feeling that bad and figured it would be a normal day at work with lots of nose blowing, fluids, quarantining, mask-wearing around people in my home and some coughing.
Armed with vitamins, water and stories to write I went about my day.
Very soon, however, I started to feel bad. I mean bad. I tried to power through, but with all the symptoms I mentioned before, it was really hard to do. I ended up working half a day before I waved the white flag and crawled into bed, where I lay and suffered.
WHAT JUST HAPPENED
As I write this I am feeling much better, but the illness is still there, even after completing the five days of antivirals.
My relatives who likely gave me COVID had very mild symptoms in comparison. The words, “If I hadn’t tested positive for COVID, I would have never thought I had COVID. It was that mild,” were even uttered. That, and a lot of apologies for getting me and, eventually, my wife sick.
That got me thinking, why did my experience differ so greatly, especially during a time when the current variant is supposed to have mild symptoms?
The first person I decided I wanted to talk to was Dr. Jennifer Morse, who is the medical director for three regional health departments, including District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
When I described to her what my symptoms were, coupled with the positive COVID test, Morse said I likely was dealing with both influenza and COVID at the same time. A double whammy. Lucky me.
She said even vaccinated individuals can get COVID, and likewise the flu, but it can lessen the symptoms and the chance for lingering effects from the viruses. She also said the timing of the illness isn’t surprising coming off the busy and stressful holiday season.
“If you have been over-stressed, not getting enough sleep or have some other health issue, your immune system may not be ready to combat it,” she said.
She said it likely was the flu that made me feel as terrible as I did, and not COVID.
So armed with that, I decided to seek a second opinion on my situation from Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Whelan.
While he can’t be 100% sure of this because no flu tests were administered, he agreed with Morse that I likely was dealing with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. He said he came to that hypothesis rather quickly from the description I gave of how I felt.
“All of the severe symptoms you had we are not seeing it in otherwise healthy people and even people who are hospitalized with COVID. It is because they are immunocompromised. Any virus could have caused them to flare up,” he said of those hospitalized with COVID.
Whelan also said every six years or so, the flu vaccination is not a good match for the strain that circulates during the flu season, and it appears that this year that seems to be the case. He said while it was likely I got COVID from my relatives, they didn’t give me influenza. That was from some other short-term exposure I had from somewhere else.
He also said the antiviral I took would help to alleviate the flu symptoms as well as the COVID symptoms because it is designed to attack viruses. While the “COVID” antivirals can help with the flu, Whelan said the flu antivirals such as Tamiflu don’t help alleviate symptoms of COVID.
Whelan also said he wouldn’t be surprised if I didn’t feel well for at least a week or two because having both viruses likely took a toll on my body.
“The virus wipes you out, so even weeks later your body isn’t back to normal. That is why everyone believes long COVID is real, but a recent study showed no matter the treatment, long COVID is resolved in a year,” he said. “That is a long time, but the fact people are getting better on their own is a good thing.”
Like Morse, Whelan said if you are tired or stressed like most people are after the holidays, so is your immune system and it doesn’t work the way it is supposed to. He also said there have been several people who had to be hospitalized with both the flu and COVID. He also said local offices are seeing 4-1 more flu cases right now than COVID.
“The number of flu cases is about what we expect this time of year in any year. One out of six years the flu shot is not as effective, and the report is that this is the case for this year,” he said.
With the amount of influenza going around, Whelan said if a person has symptoms that could be either the flu or COVID they should test for both. He said the meds available do help and getting a person the appropriate meds can be guided by testing.
On the bright side, if I did have flu and COVID at the same time, Whelan said I now have some immunity moving forward from both. He again was quick to caution that the flu diagnosis is all speculation because I didn’t get tested, but it is highly likely I just found out what it was like to simultaneously have the flu and COVID.
Stay well, Cadillac.
