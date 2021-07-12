Program to provide 'life coaches,' training for area workers impacted by opioid addiction

CADILLAC — At a time when employers need all the help they can get to maintain a healthy, skilled workforce, Michigan Works! has announced a new program aimed at addressing the impact of opioid addiction on the area’s workers.
Twenty-four Northern Michigan counties — including those represented by Northwest Michigan Works! (Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford) — will receive more than $3 million in funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service to help fight the opioid epidemic.
“We are excited to be able to positively impact those who have been affected by the opioid epidemic and are ready to return to work,‘ said Terry Vandercook, chief program officer for Northwest Michigan Works!. “The need for connecting job seekers and employers is as important now as it has ever been. This program will train and introduce those individuals looking for work to the employers who need them, a win-win for everyone involved.
Employers in support of this grant also noted that it wasn’t just hiring, but retaining employees, that was directly impacted by drug use.
“In at least three scenarios over the past several years we’ve had employees that start to slip, they become unreliable with their attendance, they start to miss deadlines making managing the resource a challenge,‘ said Aaron Swanker, creative director and co-founder for Flight Path Creative. “Initially we found ourselves scratching our heads looking for answers. But ultimately we suspected the individuals were having substance abuse issues clearly impacting their career. As an employer we are unaware of resources to support these individuals. This grant opportunity will help us get these team members back on track and continue to contribute to our team.‘
The funding will make it possible to hire and train certified professional life coaches to assist individuals affected by opioid dependency — whether by their own addiction or that of a family member or friend — with any issues that may affect their success in life and at work. These life coaches will help those impacted by the opioid crisis to navigate resources, career training and employment opportunities.
“The life coaches are in such a unique position, and are integral to the success of our program participants,‘ said Lisa Schut, Regional Director for Northwest Michigan Works!. “They will be trained to apply a holistic strategy when providing services and assistance to participants. Everyone has a story, and it’s our job to work closely with each individual to listen and learn each story to help them identify and achieve their goals. We are on their side and are excited to help them transition into their dream job.‘
With the funding from this grant, the three Michigan Works! agencies aim to serve almost 200 participants across the region. Schut told the Cadillac News that in the Wexford-Manistee area, they’re hoping to find 35-40 participants.
Schut said a number of employers in this area already have expressed interest in the program; merely finding applicants able to pass an initial drug screening has been an ongoing obstacle for employers in Cadillac.
Holding on to current employees also has been a challenge.
Declines in work performance and attendance often come with drug addiction but Schut said many people who are struggling are uncomfortable approaching their employer and being honest about it, out of fear they’ll lose their jobs.
Educating employers about managing and communicating with these types of employees is one of the goals of the program, as is teaching them which types of substances to be worried about in a drug screening: for instance, some narcotics are used to help treat opioid addiction and their use shouldn’t necessarily preclude someone from keeping or obtaining a job, Schut said.
Northwest Michigan Works! has been in contact with Catholic Human Services in Cadillac to find people interested in becoming life coaches. Schut said they’ll be seeking people who have been affected by opioids in their own lives, and understand the difficulties associated with addiction.
Schut said they’ll be locating participants through a number of avenues, including substance abuse recovery groups, local health care agencies and law enforcement.
Participants will be able to seek training in virtually all occupational fields, including advanced manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, construction, health care, information services and automotive repair, to name a few.
Anyone interested in partnering with Michigan Works! or participating in the grant is encouraged to contact Schut at lisa.schut@networksnorthwest.org.
The life coaches will be funded over the next two years. After that part of the program ends, Schut said participants still will be able to take advantage of job training initiatives and other services provided by Michigan Works!
