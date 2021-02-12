CADILLAC — There has never been better access to medications in the Cadillac area to help opioid addicts lead functional and relatively normal lives. Yet meth use remains the rampaging elephant in the room, with no clear path forward as to how to control the beast.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said there was a slight dip in the number of drug cases in 2020 from the year before.
“We had 263 drug counts in 2019 and 247 drug counts in 2020,‘ said Wiggins, who cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the level of drug activity in the area based on case numbers, especially during a year like 2020.
“It is difficult to gain insight when looking at the raw numbers given the Pandora’s Box that was opened in 2020,‘ Wiggins said. “At first blush it appears that we had a decrease in controlled substance use. During the early days of the pandemic we saw a decrease across the board of all criminal charges, however, that does not mean that the use of controlled substances stopped. Personally, I suspect usage was up, and given the stay-in-place orders there was less of a chance for law enforcement encounters.‘
While drawing definitive conclusions about the amount of ambient drug activity in the area is difficult, the data is clear in at least one respect: “In regards the drug of choice, methamphetamine is by far the substance that we see the most of,‘ Wiggins said.
“For 2019, methamphetamine charges were 51% of (all) controlled substance charges and 49% for 2020. Interestingly, we had the exact same number of possession of methamphetamine charges in 2019 as we did in 2020 (103), however delivery of methamphetamine charges were down from 30 to 19.‘
One potential way to get a gauge on the overall level of drug use in the area is to take a look at the crimes that often are connected to them.
Wiggins said the crimes they see most associated with drug use are domestic violence and retail frauds.
“In 2019 we had 153 domestic violence cases and in 2020 slightly fewer at 131,‘ Wiggins said. “As I have said before, I believe the decrease in the number of cases was due to lack of reporting to law enforcement.‘
For retail frauds, Wiggins said they did indeed see an increase, from 90 cases in 2019 to 118 in 2020, although it’s not clear from the data how many of those cases were connected to underlying substance abuse issues.
Progress on opioid, hepatitis C treatment
Following the arrival of COVID-19 in the U.S. at the beginning of the year, the federal government relaxed restrictions on how doctors can prescribe medication assisted treatment drugs such as methadone and buprenorphine, which ease opioid withdrawal pains.
Pam Lynch, director of Harm Reduction Michigan, said the government now allows medication-assisted treatment providers to see patients for their first visit via telemedicine; in the past, Lynch said the first consultation had to be done in person, which was a major obstacle for some people, notably those without reliable transportation.
Wiggins said living in rural communities always has its challenges when it comes to rehabilitation from addiction.
“We simply do not have the population to support a brick and mortar location,‘ Wiggins said. “Additionally, transportation is an issue as well. Generally, I am in favor of any means that we can use to help break the bonds of addiction. The key is to make sure that it is being used properly.‘
With the relaxed standards allowing providers to see patients via telemedicine, Lynch said they’ve partnered with doctors around the area to see patients at the Harm Reduction Michigan office in Cadillac.
“It’s’ been very successful,‘ said Lynch, who added that prescriptions now rival clean syringe access as the top service they offer. “We’re seeing around 15 new patients every month.‘
Lynch said there are very strict requirements in place to ensure the proper prescribing of these drugs, including being able to verify the seriousness of the addiction by referencing medical records, criminal history, and the presence of scar tissue from intravenous drug use, among other things.
Alongside the medication, Lynch said patients also are required to undergo therapy sessions aimed at getting to the heart of why they chose to use drugs in the first place.
Lynch said it’s not uncommon for a patient to come in with “everything but the kitchen sink‘ showing up in their first drug screening but after a few visits, they stop using other drugs (with the exception of perhaps marijuana). Part of that cessation is out of necessity, as the doctor can’t continue prescribing treatment drugs if they’re using other illicit substances. Another reason they’ve stopped using, Lynch said, is that their lives have become more stabilized.
“We have around 20 or 30 of those type of patients in Cadillac,‘ said Lynch, who described Cadillac’s Harm Reduction location as a “model‘ for the variety of services they’d like to offer in other places.
“Cadillac has become a sort of one-stop shop,‘ Lynch said.
In addition to rehabilitation resources, medications, syringes, condoms, naloxone (an overdose reversal drug), and test strips to determine if a drug contains deadly fentanyl, Lynch said they’ll be starting a hepatitis C treatment program at the end of February.
The program, which was made possible through a partnership with Wayne State University, will offer full hepatitis C treatment for six patients in Cadillac.
Hepatitis C is a big problem in Northern Michigan: since March 15, Lynch said 27 patients have tested positive for the disease in Cadillac. Lynch said their agency-wide positivity rate increased from 13% to 32% as of Dec. 31 after adding data from Cadillac and Traverse City.
“It’s really because we are identifying a population that has largely gone unnoticed,‘ Lynch said. “We have just begun testing in Midland and are soon to begin in Baldwin and Manistee. I expect to see the same issue in Manistee.‘
Treatment of hepatitis C is extremely expensive but the upside is that new medications have a cure rate of around 90%.
“Most people wouldn’t have gotten tested before,‘ Lynch said. “They might have felt they didn’t deserve (the treatment because of its cost). This is a special opportunity, which is why we’re going to be careful to choose patients who are likely to follow through on the treatment all the way.‘
Some have criticized the idea of treating hepatitis C in active users but Lynch said studies have shown that even active users have a very high rate of remaining cured after the treatment. She said treating active users has other benefits, as well, including removing that person from the pool of people who potentially could spread the disease to others by sharing needles.
Another sign of progress in the battle against the harms of opioid addiction is the number of people whose lives have been saved from overdose.
Derrick Smith, employee at Harm Reduction Michigan, said since opening the Cadillac office last year, 88 overdose reversals have been reported to them.
A patient who was in the office Wednesday said they personally have handed out around 500 naloxone kits to users they know in the area.
Unfortunately, many of the treatment strategies and medications that work for opioid users have minimal effect on meth users, which means the search goes on for a better way to help those individuals.
“The person who comes up with (some form of medication assisted treatment) for meth will save a lot of lives,‘ Smith said.
Approaching addiction through education
Throughout 2020, Dr. Craig Derror, a psychologist who practices in Cadillac, said he saw a very noticeable uptick in patients struggling with addiction.
“People felt hopeless and helpless, so they used as an avoidance strategy,‘ Derror said. “Plus more people were unemployed or working from home, so it became more acceptable to do things like day drinking. People who would drink on the weekends started doing it every day, then it becomes an addiction and a problem.‘
Lacking outlets for stress and burnt out from Zoom meetings, FaceTime and other virtual alternatives to meeting face-to-face, Derror said people turned to alcohol and drugs to fill the void.
While Derror said better access to medication assisted treatment has helped address the opioid problem in the area, he believes society as a whole needs to shift its perspective about addiction in order to help others, particularly those who are dependent on meth.
For a variety of reasons — some understandable and others more reactive — Derror said the traditional attitude many people have toward addicts is to shun and shame them.
“That is the exact opposite of what they need,‘ Derror said. “We need to embrace them somehow. Society missed the boat on this.‘
The way Derror approaches meth rehabilitation is to first delve into the underlying psychological compulsions that drove a person to use in the first place.
Educating the user about the physical changes in the brain that have been caused by using a drug like meth is another important step, because it helps them understand why they feel so awful for quite a long time after they stop using, Derror said.
After that, a combination of exercise, anti-depressants and things such as mindfulness meditation can eventually “rewire‘ the brain and get the user back to finally feeling comfortable in their own skin again.
Derror said just as it’s crucial for addicts to understand why they feel compelled to use, society as a whole also must understand why addiction continues to be a problem.
“I think the biggest headway we can make on this is education,‘ Derror said.
