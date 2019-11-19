CADILLAC — The Christmas season is quickly approaching.
In reality, some have embraced the season already even though Thanksgiving is still more than a week away. Regardless of where you stand on the Christmas/Thanksgiving debate, this time of year also is a time that embraces the best of both Thanksgiving and the Christmas seasons. It is a time for being thankful. It is a time for giving. It is time for Project Christmas.
Project Christmas first began in 1989 and was held in an old house near Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Although it’s just a one-day event, the planning takes place all year long, with the executive committee meeting throughout the year. The planning committee starts detailed planning in September, with registration beginning in October.
The event aims to help those who may be struggling to provide a Christmas for their family that includes food, clothing, and gifts to put under the tree. It is open to residents in both Missaukee and Wexford counties and annually is held at the Wexford County Civic Arena. The mission of the event is to share the spirit of Christmas and community caring with those in need through a collaborative community-wide effort.
Evelyn Rexford is a member of the Project Christmas Board and with the Dec. 7 event quickly approaching, while the number of volunteers to work the event are right where they need to be, she said it seems a different part of the event is lacking. It seems the number of people who sign up for the program is slower than normal.
“It feels slow this year for people signing up,‘ she said.
Rexford said it is uncertain what the reason is for that. Maybe it is due to Thanksgiving being the latest it can be or that the event is in early December. Whatever the reason, Rexford said those in need still have time to sign up but they need to do it soon.
The event started taking applicants on Oct. 7 and will continue to do so through Nov. 27. Residents in need of help in Missaukee County should call (231) 839-8816 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents in Wexford County can call either (231) 779-5205 or (231) 468-3204 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Last year, Rexford said Project Christmas assisted more than 850 families.
“We normally get over 900 (families) between Wexford and Missaukee counties and usually we have 6-7% that don’t show,‘ Rexford said. “If they don’t show on Saturday, they will call on Monday and we send them to the Salvation Army.‘
She said if there is any leftover food it is given to local food pantries and/or the Salvation Army. Any of the cleaning or personal hygiene items left over are given to churches that have “paper pantries.‘ Finally, if there are any leftover gifts, Rexford said most are given to the Salvation Army. She also said Toys for Tots are a huge help in providing gifts that are used during Project Christmas.
Project Christmas Publicity Chairwoman Judy Coffey said the event is unique.
This time of year, various events help those in need, but Project Christmas is unique in a sense because some of the people who come in the door are in crisis. Coffey said they come in sobbing or they can’t walk in because it is overwhelming and they might be an introvert who doesn’t do well in large crowds.
The volunteers help to comfort that person. In some cases, with the OK from the person in crisis, they pray together before they even start shopping. For that reason, the need for human shopping carts can be the one area where finding the right volunteers can be hard.
She said Project Christmas is grateful for the young men and women who volunteer from local schools or sports teams but sometimes those volunteers need to be more than strong physically. That’s not to say the younger people who volunteer aren’t capable of helping others feel better, Coffey said.
When it comes to items that there always seems to be a need for, Coffey said boys or girls pajamas up from baby to age 9 are always a good thing to donate. She said it is especially true for pajamas in the higher sizes, 8-10 or 12-14. She said hats and mittens for children up through adults also are items that there can never be enough of.
Project Christmas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that pledges to keep at least 90% of all monies spent within the two counties it serves. Anyone interested in volunteering as a human shopping cart or any other part of the event should call (231) 429-9214. Information about Project Christmas can be found at www.projectchristmaswexmiss.org.
