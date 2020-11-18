Project Christmas canceled due to COVID-19 uncertainty

CADILLAC — A lot of things have been changing since Sunday.
In a Sunday evening press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would launch a three-week prohibition on indoor social gatherings, and several other activities, including non-collegiate or professional sports. Those restrictions started on Wednesday.
As a result of the order, schools have sent high school students to remote learning pathways until Dec. 8 or beyond. It also halted all extracurricular and athletic endeavors. It also has caused organizers to think about whether they should reconsider holding, postponing, or canceling upcoming events altogether.
After taking everything into account, the organizers of Project Christmas announced Tuesday night via Facebook the 2020 version of the annual event was canceled. In the post, it stated: "It is with great sadness that the Project Christmas Board announces Project Christmas was canceled for 2020. With the last shut down and the great increase in cases, it became clear we could easily become a super spreader of the virus. We work closely with the Salvation Army who are designated as essential, and they will provide help for families."
Project Christmas first began in 1989 and was held in an old house near Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Although it’s just a one-day event, the planning takes place all year long, with the executive committee meeting throughout the year. The planning committee starts detailed planning in September, with registration beginning in October. It also is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that pledges to keep at least 90% of all monies spent within the two counties it serves, Missaukee and Wexford.
Read the full story in Thursday's edition of the Cadillac News and online at www.cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.