Project Christmas canceled due to COVID-19 uncertainty

CADILLAC — A lot of things have been changing since Sunday.
In a Sunday evening press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would launch a three-week prohibition on indoor social gatherings, and several other activities, including non-collegiate or professional sports. Those restrictions started on Wednesday.
As a result of the order, schools have sent high school students to remote learning pathways until Dec. 8 or beyond. It also halted all extracurricular and athletic endeavors. It also has caused organizers to think about whether they should reconsider holding, postponing, or canceling upcoming events altogether.
After taking everything into account, the organizers of Project Christmas announced Tuesday night via Facebook the 2020 version of the annual event was canceled. In the post, it stated: "It is with great sadness that the Project Christmas Board announces Project Christmas was canceled for 2020. With the last shut down and the great increase in cases, it became clear we could easily become a super spreader of the virus. We work closely with the Salvation Army who are designated as essential, and they will provide help for families."
Project Christmas first began in 1989 and was held in an old house near Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Although it’s just a one-day event, the planning takes place all year long, with the executive committee meeting throughout the year. The planning committee starts detailed planning in September, with registration beginning in October. It also is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that pledges to keep at least 90% of all monies spent within the two counties it serves, Missaukee and Wexford.
On Wednesday, Project Christmas Board Secretary Carol Corwin said the board felt that it had to cancel the even with the new restrictions that were put into place scheduled to be lifted after Dec. 8. Corwin said there was too much uncertainty for the Dec. 12 event, and if it was extended it would leave little time for Project Christmas partners and clients to come up with a new strategy.
"We don't want to put people in a bind three days before the event, so we made this decision to give everyone time," she said. "It wouldn't be fair to the Salvation Army or the clients. We just thought canceling it now was the responsible thing to do."
Although the event was canceled, Corwin said that doesn't mean the people and families who depend on Project Christmas will be forgotten. Many of the details have to be worked out, but she said the plan is to partner with the Salvation Army and support their initiatives. The expectation is that the Salvation Army will have more demand now that Project Christmas was canceled.
"We will be working with the Salvation Army. These people will not be forgotten," Corwin said of Project Christmas clients. "We also want to reassure donors their donations will be put to good use. This was a very tough decision obviously."
Corwin said the Project Christmas Board is scheduled to meet via Zoom on Thursday to help figure out what and how things are going to happen. The main focus will be to address how they will assist those in need. Corwin also said people who already registered for the event, will be contacted by the Salvation Army.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.