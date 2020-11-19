Project Christmas canceled due to COVID-19 uncertainty

After taking everything into account, the organizers of Project Christmas announced Tuesday night via Facebook the 2020 version of the annual event was canceled. In the post, it stated: "It is with great sadness that the Project Christmas Board announces Project Christmas was canceled for 2020. With the last shut down and the great increase in cases, it became clear we could easily become a super spreader of the virus. We work closely with the Salvation Army who are designated as essential, and they will provide help for families."