Project Christmas returns for a 34th year of giving

CADILLAC — The holidays have always been known as the season of giving, and the members of Project Christmas are following suit with another year of providing presents and meals for families in need.
Project Christmas began in 1989 as a way to take the burden of a costly holiday off the shoulders of families who experience financial strain. The project was jumpstarted by the community members of Wexford and Missaukee counties and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, but across its 34 years of operation, several local businesses have contributed as well.
Families who are in need of assistance this year will have the opportunity to enroll in Project Christmas until Dec. 2. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 10, families can shop for donated items at the Wexford Civic Center. Project Christmas Committee Member Kim Benz said the nonprofit assists anywhere between 800 and 1,000 families each year, thanks to many generous donations from the community.
“We have a lot of businesses that support us, area manufacturing, schools, clubs, churches,” she said. “We put out drop boxes in the community, and people donate food, and clothing, and toys, so it’s quite an event, and it’s quite a project.”
There are many individuals and families who provide monetary donations or item donations for Project Christmas, but Benz said they’ve received a lot of support from Meijer, Consumers Energy and The Salvation Army through the years.
When families come into the shop, Benz said they’ll find a variety of items, including hats, mittens, stuffed animals, toys, hygiene and household items, and food for a holiday dinner. Volunteers will also be set up with a wrapping station to help prepare gifts.
Benz said both Wexford and Missaukee counties are largely low income, and many of the families Project Christmas provides for would not be able to have a proper holiday otherwise.
The need for local families has always been great, but following the COVID-19 pandemic, Benz believes the level of need has likely increased. She’s anticipating that there might be more families participating this year than in those prior, which is why she and her fellow Project Christmas committee members are eager to get the ball rolling.
“I would suspect that we’re going to see a greater need this year, just due to the cost of everything to families in our area,” she said. “The high cost of groceries and gasoline and heating this time of year, I think that their basic needs are going to be more expensive.”
COVID also had an impact on the structure of previous Project Christmas events. Benz said when COVID cases were high, only a few shoppers were allowed in The Wex at one time, and they had to maintain a safe distance. This year, things will be back to normal, and families will be able to come and go throughout the day without worry.
Project Christmas is always in need of volunteers, Benz said, and anyone who’s interested in helping out in the weeks leading up to the event or the day of can reach out to the committee.
Families from Wexford County who need assistance this year can call either 231-779-5205 or 231-468-3204 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Families from Missaukee County can call 231-839-8816 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.